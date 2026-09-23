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11 Dead in KwaZulu-Natal Shooting Rampage, South Africa

11 Dead in KwaZulu-Natal Shooting Rampage, South Africa


2026-09-23 02:45:13
(MENAFN) Eleven people were killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened fire inside a home in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province late Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The attack unfolded in the township of KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, a South African broadcaster reported. Among those killed was a pregnant woman, the channel said.

Police said ten victims died at the scene, while an eleventh person died of injuries sustained in the attack while en route to hospital.

According to reports, the victims had gathered inside a residential property when unidentified gunmen forced their way in and opened fire shortly before 11 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).

Before escaping, the attackers set fire to a vehicle belonging to the homeowner, according to the reports.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have yet to identify a motive or name any suspects in the killings. The investigation is ongoing.

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