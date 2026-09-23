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Bab Al-Mandeb Tensions Put Egypt’s Suez Canal Under Renewed Pressure
(MENAFN) Renewed instability around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is again raising concerns for Egypt’s Suez Canal, following earlier disruptions that significantly affected maritime traffic through the Red Sea and caused billions of dollars in losses to the strategic waterway.
Nearly three years ago, threats to shipping around Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea with the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean, led to repeated attacks on commercial vessels. Egyptian officials estimated that the resulting disruption cost the canal around $11 billion, affecting one of the country’s key sources of foreign currency.
According to reports, the Houthi group resumed attacks against maritime traffic in the Red Sea roughly two months ago. The renewed activity has prompted warnings from Egypt about the potential economic consequences of interruptions to international shipping routes, particularly the major trade corridor connecting Asia with Europe.
The situation has also been affected by changes in territorial control inside Yemen. The Houthis have reportedly expanded their presence along parts of the western coastline and taken control of strategically important locations, including islands in the Red Sea such as Mayyun Island near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Tensions across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have intensified since July 20, when the Houthis announced a "maritime blockade" targeting vessels associated with Saudi Arabia. The group said the measure was a response to what it described as a Saudi blockade affecting territories under Houthi control in Yemen.
Nearly three years ago, threats to shipping around Bab el-Mandeb, which connects the Red Sea with the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean, led to repeated attacks on commercial vessels. Egyptian officials estimated that the resulting disruption cost the canal around $11 billion, affecting one of the country’s key sources of foreign currency.
According to reports, the Houthi group resumed attacks against maritime traffic in the Red Sea roughly two months ago. The renewed activity has prompted warnings from Egypt about the potential economic consequences of interruptions to international shipping routes, particularly the major trade corridor connecting Asia with Europe.
The situation has also been affected by changes in territorial control inside Yemen. The Houthis have reportedly expanded their presence along parts of the western coastline and taken control of strategically important locations, including islands in the Red Sea such as Mayyun Island near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Tensions across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden have intensified since July 20, when the Houthis announced a "maritime blockade" targeting vessels associated with Saudi Arabia. The group said the measure was a response to what it described as a Saudi blockade affecting territories under Houthi control in Yemen.
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