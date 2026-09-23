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Trump Criticizes News Outlets After White House Access Lawsuit
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has criticized CNN, Politico and MS NOW after the three news organizations filed a lawsuit challenging the White House decision to restrict their reporters from accessing the presidential compound.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the organizations as "Fake News" outlets and argued that their journalists should not be permitted to enter the Oval Office.
“It is called the Oval Office, and it should be treated with Decorum, Respect, and Dignity, not defiled by Third Rate Clowns, who purposefully distort, twist, and degrade with everything they write or publish,” he wrote.
Trump also claimed: "Virtually every story about me, or anything having to do with me, is negative, wrong and, in many cases, DANGEROUS for our Country! No matter how GREAT my Achievements, they trivialize and demean."
He further said he would “do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives” and described "FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY."
Meanwhile, members of the White House television pool, which includes ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News Media and NBC News, released a joint statement expressing solidarity with the outlets whose access was restricted.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump described the organizations as "Fake News" outlets and argued that their journalists should not be permitted to enter the Oval Office.
“It is called the Oval Office, and it should be treated with Decorum, Respect, and Dignity, not defiled by Third Rate Clowns, who purposefully distort, twist, and degrade with everything they write or publish,” he wrote.
Trump also claimed: "Virtually every story about me, or anything having to do with me, is negative, wrong and, in many cases, DANGEROUS for our Country! No matter how GREAT my Achievements, they trivialize and demean."
He further said he would “do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives” and described "FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY."
Meanwhile, members of the White House television pool, which includes ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News Media and NBC News, released a joint statement expressing solidarity with the outlets whose access was restricted.
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