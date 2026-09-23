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China’s Vice President Prepares to Address UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) China’s Vice President Han Zheng is set to speak at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with Beijing saying his remarks will emphasize efforts to strengthen the authority and role of the world body.
According to reports, China’s Foreign Ministry said Han will travel to New York from Sept. 24 to 26 to participate in the General Assembly’s high-level general debate.
The Chinese representative is scheduled to deliver his address to the assembly on Saturday.
During his visit, the 72-year-old vice president is also expected to participate in a high-level dialogue marking the fifth anniversary of China’s Global Development Initiative. He will additionally hold meetings with the UN secretary-general, the president of the 81st General Assembly and leaders from several countries, according to the ministry.
The high-level debate is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with the diplomatic gathering taking place ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi is expected to travel to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described the current global environment as facing “intertwined challenges and turbulence and confronted with mounting risks and challenges,” during a briefing in Beijing.
According to reports, China’s Foreign Ministry said Han will travel to New York from Sept. 24 to 26 to participate in the General Assembly’s high-level general debate.
The Chinese representative is scheduled to deliver his address to the assembly on Saturday.
During his visit, the 72-year-old vice president is also expected to participate in a high-level dialogue marking the fifth anniversary of China’s Global Development Initiative. He will additionally hold meetings with the UN secretary-general, the president of the 81st General Assembly and leaders from several countries, according to the ministry.
The high-level debate is scheduled to begin Tuesday, with the diplomatic gathering taking place ahead of a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi is expected to travel to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun described the current global environment as facing “intertwined challenges and turbulence and confronted with mounting risks and challenges,” during a briefing in Beijing.
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