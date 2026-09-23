Crown Prince's Efforts To Attract Global Tech Firms Boost Kingdom's Tech Hub

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's efforts to attract major global companies to Jordan and establish channels of cooperation with them are an important factor in strengthening the Kingdom's position as a regional center for services, technology, and innovation, said Haitham Al-Rawajbeh, Representative of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

In a statement issued Wednesday, Al-Rawajbeh said the Crown Prince's meetings with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Hamza Al-Sarhan, Founder and CEO of OpsHaven Technologies, which specializes in artificial intelligence solutions, highlight the importance of developing direct partnerships with leading global companies and benefiting from their expertise and technological capabilities in advancing Jordan's economic sectors.

He said discussions on expanding Uber's services in Jordan and coordinating with the company through the "Jordan Source" initiative could contribute to developing services related to tourism, transportation, and digital services. He added that such cooperation could support efforts to use technology across different economic sectors and create new opportunities for Jordanian professionals and companies.

Al-Rawajbeh said Jordan has a number of factors that support efforts to attract more global companies operating in technology and digital services. These include the development of local ICT companies, digital infrastructure, and qualified Jordanian professionals able to work in emerging technology fields. He said these factors provide a basis for developing new partnerships and attracting investment from global companies.

He also said that cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, and intellectual property rights is particularly relevant to the ICT sector given the rapid developments in these areas. He stressed the importance of strengthening the legislative and technological environment and protecting intellectual property as key factors in attracting investment and companies operating in the digital economy.

Al-Rawajbeh said cooperation with global companies specializing in artificial intelligence could support the exchange of knowledge and expertise, the development of local technological solutions, the growth of Jordanian startups and entrepreneurs, and their links with international markets and networks.

He noted that attracting major companies to Jordan would not only bring investment but could also contribute to developing local skills and expertise, creating employment opportunities, encouraging innovation, and enabling Jordanian companies to establish partnerships and participate in supply chains and services involving global companies.

Al-Rawajbeh stressed the importance of building on these meetings and translating them into practical projects and partnerships through continued coordination between government institutions, the private sector, and global companies.

He also highlighted the need to make use of national initiatives, including the National Council for Future Technology and the "Jordan Source" initiative, to support the growth of the digital economy and Jordan's competitiveness regionally and internationally.

He added that the Crown Prince's continued direct engagement with executives of global companies during international forums highlights the opportunities available in Jordan to investors and technology companies and contributes to presenting the Kingdom's capabilities in technology and services, as well as its qualified workforce.

//Petra//WH