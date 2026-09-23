Jordan-EU Investment Conference Could Open New European Tourism Markets

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) -- Jordan's tourism industry is looking to the upcoming Jordan-EU Investment Conference to attract new investment, expand access to European markets and secure partnerships with airlines and major tour operators that could translate into higher visitor numbers.

Tourism industry representatives and experts said the Nov. 19 conference at the Dead Sea offers an opportunity to position tourism as a key investment sector while using the presence of European officials, investors, business leaders and media to promote Jordan directly in one of its important source markets.

Jordan Hotel Association President Hussein Hilalat said the conference could draw new investment into tourism and hospitality and help strengthen the Kingdom's competitiveness as a destination.

He stressed that private-sector representatives should be closely involved in the discussions, given their direct knowledge of market demand, operating challenges and investment opportunities.

Hilalat identified low-cost aviation as a priority, saying stronger connectivity with European cities could help increase tourist arrivals, support hotel occupancy and open new markets.

Attracting low-cost carriers, however, should be accompanied by conditions that allow routes to remain commercially sustainable, he said.

New investment should also go beyond adding hotel rooms and focus on diversifying Jordan's tourism offering, Hilalat added. Projects should be based on actual market demand and contribute to job creation, better services and stronger international competitiveness.

Hikam Shatnawi, Professor of Tourism and Hospitality Management at Yarmouk University, said tourism and hospitality projects should feature prominently among the investment opportunities presented to European participants.

The conference itself could serve as a marketing platform, he said, particularly because it will be held at the Dead Sea and is expected to attract influential European officials, investors, business figures and journalists.

Shatnawi called for familiarization programs and visits to Jordanian tourism sites for senior participants, along with tailored experiences for accompanying European media delegations.

Such programs could give participants first-hand exposure to Jordan's tourism product while extending the conference's reach through European media coverage, he said.

Jordan Society of Tourism and Travel Agents President Mahmoud Khasawneh said the event could be used to build direct commercial partnerships with European tour operators, travel companies and airlines.

He proposed agreements with major tour operators for annual booking allocations, alongside seasonal packages targeting European travelers, particularly during winter.

Khasawneh also called for long-term agreements with airlines to secure seat capacity from selected European cities and for integrated packages combining flights, accommodation, transport, tourism sites and local experiences.

Partnerships with major European travel platforms, repeat-visitor programs and promotional activities in major European cities could further strengthen Jordan's position in those markets, he said.

Tourism expert Osama Abu Taleb said the conference should be treated as both an investment event and a tourism marketing opportunity, presenting Jordan simultaneously as a destination for capital and travelers.

To maximize its impact, preparations should identify priority European markets and traveler segments before the conference and establish targeted meetings with investors, tour operators, airlines and tourism platforms, he said.

Abu Taleb said Jordan's tourism offering could appeal to different segments of the European market through cultural and heritage tourism, adventure and nature experiences, religious and wellness tourism, as well as business travel and conferences.

Potential investment opportunities also extend beyond conventional hospitality projects to tourism technology, smart transport, green tourism, events, environmental projects and community-based experiences, he added.

The measure of the conference's tourism impact, Abu Taleb said, will ultimately be its ability to convert European interest into actual demand by increasing visitor numbers, extending stays, raising tourism spending and establishing partnerships that continue beyond the event.

The Jordanian government and the European Union have announced that the Jordan-EU Investment Conference will be held at the Dead Sea on Nov. 19 under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participating.

//Petra// RZ