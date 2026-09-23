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UNIFIL Says Lasting Peace in Southern Lebanon Requires Political Action
(MENAFN) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has warned that achieving peace in southern Lebanon remains difficult, emphasizing that a permanent resolution to the conflict depends on political decisions by the parties involved.
The mission delivered its message on Tuesday in connection with the International Day of Peace, which is observed on Sept. 21. UNIFIL marked the occasion with a ceremony held Monday evening at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.
“Today, peace in south Lebanon remains elusive, but the hope for peace endures,” the mission stated, highlighting the need for “political commitments and solutions from the parties themselves.”
UNIFIL explained that peacekeeping operations can contribute to stability, prevent misunderstandings and limit the possibility of escalation. However, it stressed that these efforts cannot substitute for the political resolve required to bring the conflict to a lasting conclusion.
“Peacekeepers can help restore stability, avoid misunderstandings, and reduce the risk of escalation -- but they cannot replace the political will and decisions needed to end the conflict permanently,” it said.
Major General Diodato Abagnara, UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, said peace efforts must extend beyond the annual observance.
"Peace is not something we address once a year; it is an enduring responsibility," Abagnara said.
Describing the mission’s ongoing work, he added: “We patrol, we keep channels of communication open with the parties to reduce the risk of misunderstanding and escalation. We work with the Lebanese Armed Forces as they assume greater responsibilities in the south,” Abagnara said.
The mission delivered its message on Tuesday in connection with the International Day of Peace, which is observed on Sept. 21. UNIFIL marked the occasion with a ceremony held Monday evening at its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.
“Today, peace in south Lebanon remains elusive, but the hope for peace endures,” the mission stated, highlighting the need for “political commitments and solutions from the parties themselves.”
UNIFIL explained that peacekeeping operations can contribute to stability, prevent misunderstandings and limit the possibility of escalation. However, it stressed that these efforts cannot substitute for the political resolve required to bring the conflict to a lasting conclusion.
“Peacekeepers can help restore stability, avoid misunderstandings, and reduce the risk of escalation -- but they cannot replace the political will and decisions needed to end the conflict permanently,” it said.
Major General Diodato Abagnara, UNIFIL’s Head of Mission and Force Commander, said peace efforts must extend beyond the annual observance.
"Peace is not something we address once a year; it is an enduring responsibility," Abagnara said.
Describing the mission’s ongoing work, he added: “We patrol, we keep channels of communication open with the parties to reduce the risk of misunderstanding and escalation. We work with the Lebanese Armed Forces as they assume greater responsibilities in the south,” Abagnara said.
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