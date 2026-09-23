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COSMOPROF WORLDWIDE BOLOGNA SPOTLIGHTS THE BUSINESS BEHIND BEAUTY AHEAD OF 60TH ANNIVERSARY
(MENAFN- SOAR PR) “The Invisible Beauty” shifts the focus beyond the finished product to the people, expertise, processes and connections shaping the global cosmetics industry
Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna has announced “The Invisible Beauty”, as the guiding theme for its 60th anniversary in 2027. This edition will spotlight the people, expertise, processes, and partnerships that power the global cosmetics industry, a focus that aligns strongly with the GCC’s increasingly interconnected beauty landscape.
The concept moves beyond what consumers ultimately see on shelves and in campaigns to highlight everything that makes those products possible: laboratory work, formulation research, packaging development, supplier expertise, brand vision, buyers, and the ability of markets to interpret and anticipate consumer needs.
For the GCC beauty industry, this provides a relevant lens on the wider infrastructure behind the sector. Brands and finished products may be its most visible expression, but behind them sits a much broader value chain, bringing together suppliers, manufacturers, buyers, distributors and professionals whose expertise and relationships determine how ideas are developed, brought to market and connected internationally.
For 60 years, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna has evolved alongside the beauty industry, growing from an exhibition into a global platform for business, networking and knowledge. Today, it acts as a global infrastructure connecting the entire cosmetics supply chain, bringing together suppliers, brands, distribution channels, markets, institutions, media, and professionals. It creates a hub where connections become opportunities, ideas turn into products, and innovation finds its market.
Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, said: “Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna’s 60th anniversary is not only an important milestone, but above all an opportunity to reflect on what has made this journey possible and on what will continue to drive the evolution of our industry. With ‘The Invisible Beauty’, we want to look beyond what is immediately visible and recognise the value of the people, expertise, relationships and processes that contribute every day to the growth of the sector. This collective dimension is precisely what Cosmoprof has represented for sixty years: a global network where encounters and exchange create new opportunities, innovation and the future.”
At the heart of this edition’s theme are five pillars exploring different forces that shape the cosmetics industry.
- Invisible People will tell the stories of the professionals, skills and expertise working behind the scenes.
- Invisible Match will explore how connections, exchanges and collaboration can become catalysts for new ideas and opportunities.
- Invisible Failure will focus on experimentation, mistakes and resilience as essential parts of the innovation process.
- Invisible Value will look at beauty as a global network of connections, investment, expertise and opportunities capable of generating economic growth and international development.
- Invisible Future will explore the technologies, decisions, visions and transformations already shaping what the industry will become next.
Together, the five pillars reflect Cosmoprof’s view of beauty as an interconnected ecosystem, where every element derives value from its relationship with another. Every product begins with a connection, every innovation with a conversation, and every success with a journey of ideas, decisions and collaborations that often remain unseen.
Developed together with the industry, ‘The Invisible Beauty’ will continue to evolve in the lead-up to Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2027, engaging Cosmoprof’s international network and bringing the five pillars to life through stories, perspectives and experiences from across the beauty community. The journey will culminate in a photographic exhibition and an original short film, which will premiere during the Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2027 press conference.
The exhibition will feature portraits of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna employees whose expertise, skills and work often remain behind the scenes, bringing greater visibility to the people who help make the event possible each year. The short film will take a more intimate approach, exploring the time, experimentation, relationships, perseverance and choices behind individual and collective paths to success, while connecting personal experience with the wider journey of the beauty industry.
For GCC brands, retailers, buyers, distributors and industry professionals, ‘The Invisible Beauty’ brings attention to a part of the beauty business that is often overshadowed by the finished product: the networks, expertise and partnerships through which products, ideas and opportunities move between markets.
As Cosmoprof approaches six decades of connecting the international beauty community, the theme ultimately highlights the collective strength behind an industry that continues to innovate and evolve. It also underscores how the future is shaped by the contributions of thousands of professionals around the world.
Because beauty is not only what we see. It is what we build together.
Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna has announced “The Invisible Beauty”, as the guiding theme for its 60th anniversary in 2027. This edition will spotlight the people, expertise, processes, and partnerships that power the global cosmetics industry, a focus that aligns strongly with the GCC’s increasingly interconnected beauty landscape.
The concept moves beyond what consumers ultimately see on shelves and in campaigns to highlight everything that makes those products possible: laboratory work, formulation research, packaging development, supplier expertise, brand vision, buyers, and the ability of markets to interpret and anticipate consumer needs.
For the GCC beauty industry, this provides a relevant lens on the wider infrastructure behind the sector. Brands and finished products may be its most visible expression, but behind them sits a much broader value chain, bringing together suppliers, manufacturers, buyers, distributors and professionals whose expertise and relationships determine how ideas are developed, brought to market and connected internationally.
For 60 years, Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna has evolved alongside the beauty industry, growing from an exhibition into a global platform for business, networking and knowledge. Today, it acts as a global infrastructure connecting the entire cosmetics supply chain, bringing together suppliers, brands, distribution channels, markets, institutions, media, and professionals. It creates a hub where connections become opportunities, ideas turn into products, and innovation finds its market.
Enrico Zannini, General Manager of BolognaFiere Cosmoprof, said: “Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna’s 60th anniversary is not only an important milestone, but above all an opportunity to reflect on what has made this journey possible and on what will continue to drive the evolution of our industry. With ‘The Invisible Beauty’, we want to look beyond what is immediately visible and recognise the value of the people, expertise, relationships and processes that contribute every day to the growth of the sector. This collective dimension is precisely what Cosmoprof has represented for sixty years: a global network where encounters and exchange create new opportunities, innovation and the future.”
At the heart of this edition’s theme are five pillars exploring different forces that shape the cosmetics industry.
- Invisible People will tell the stories of the professionals, skills and expertise working behind the scenes.
- Invisible Match will explore how connections, exchanges and collaboration can become catalysts for new ideas and opportunities.
- Invisible Failure will focus on experimentation, mistakes and resilience as essential parts of the innovation process.
- Invisible Value will look at beauty as a global network of connections, investment, expertise and opportunities capable of generating economic growth and international development.
- Invisible Future will explore the technologies, decisions, visions and transformations already shaping what the industry will become next.
Together, the five pillars reflect Cosmoprof’s view of beauty as an interconnected ecosystem, where every element derives value from its relationship with another. Every product begins with a connection, every innovation with a conversation, and every success with a journey of ideas, decisions and collaborations that often remain unseen.
Developed together with the industry, ‘The Invisible Beauty’ will continue to evolve in the lead-up to Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2027, engaging Cosmoprof’s international network and bringing the five pillars to life through stories, perspectives and experiences from across the beauty community. The journey will culminate in a photographic exhibition and an original short film, which will premiere during the Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2027 press conference.
The exhibition will feature portraits of Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna employees whose expertise, skills and work often remain behind the scenes, bringing greater visibility to the people who help make the event possible each year. The short film will take a more intimate approach, exploring the time, experimentation, relationships, perseverance and choices behind individual and collective paths to success, while connecting personal experience with the wider journey of the beauty industry.
For GCC brands, retailers, buyers, distributors and industry professionals, ‘The Invisible Beauty’ brings attention to a part of the beauty business that is often overshadowed by the finished product: the networks, expertise and partnerships through which products, ideas and opportunities move between markets.
As Cosmoprof approaches six decades of connecting the international beauty community, the theme ultimately highlights the collective strength behind an industry that continues to innovate and evolve. It also underscores how the future is shaped by the contributions of thousands of professionals around the world.
Because beauty is not only what we see. It is what we build together.
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