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Bahrain Arrests 19-Year-Old Man For Luring, Blackmailing Minor Girl Online

Bahrain Arrests 19-Year-Old Man For Luring, Blackmailing Minor Girl Online


2026-09-23 02:32:53
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bahrain has arrested a 19-year-old for luring and blackmailing a minor girl on social media, the Ministry of Interior revealed in a statement after the child protection unit took action against the defendant.

The incident took place after the authority received a report of a 19-year-old boy harassing a 14-year-old girl through a social media platform, where he was found luring and blackmailing her.

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As soon as the unit received the report, search and investigation work was carried out, and information and evidence were collected. This help the authorities identify the person and arrest him.

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The authority then carried out necessary legal procedures, in order to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.

While announcing the details of the case, the Child Protection Unit in Cyberspace stressed the importance of strengthening parental supervision and raising awareness among children about the dangers of dealing with strangers online, especially those who use methods of enticement and deception.

It called on parents to monitor their children's use of social media and educate them not to share photos or personal information with any unknown party.

In case of suspicious activities, the authority urged people to immediately report any attempts at enticement by calling the unit's direct number 33523300, or the email, or the hotline of the General Directorate of Combating Corruption, Economic and Electronic Security 992.

Bahrain's child safety framework is anchored by Law No. 37 of 2012 (the Child Law) and Law No. 4 of 2021 (the Restorative Justice Law for Children and their Protection from Maltreatment), which together protect minors under 18 from abuse, neglect, and exploitation, while establishing specialised child protection centers and dedicated hotlines.

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Khaleej Times

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