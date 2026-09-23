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Philippine Senate Lowers Number Of Votes Needed To Convict VP Sara Duterte
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Philippine Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, on Wednesday lowered the number of votes needed to convict Vice President Sara Duterte, reducing the threshold prosecutors must clear to secure a guilty verdict.
The court ruled that only senator-judges able to participate in the trial should be counted when determining the threshold for conviction. Four of the 24 senator-judges have been unable to participate in the proceedings and cannot vote.ALSO READ
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