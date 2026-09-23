Philippine Senate Lowers Number Of Votes Needed To Convict VP Sara Duterte

The court ruled that only senator-judges able to participate in the trial should be counted when determining the threshold for conviction. Four of the 24 senator-judges have been unable to participate in the proceedings and cannot vote.

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