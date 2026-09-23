Pakistan's New Chengdu Trade Route Shows CPEC Can Work

MENAFN - Asia Times) Earlier this month, more than 80 metric tons of dried chilies from Pakistan arrived at the Chengdu International Railway Port. Packed into eight containers, the cargo entered China through Qinzhou Port in Guangxi, then moved inland to Chengdu via a sea-rail intermodal service operating under the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

On the surface, this is an unremarkable agricultural transaction - one spice crossing a border. Yet the shipment carries significance well beyond its weight in chilies.

It was the first consignment to arrive in China under an agricultural cooperation project tied to the Belt and Road Initiative-financed China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, and it offers a rare, concrete glimpse of what the next phase of Pakistan-China connectivity might look like.

Chilies destined for southwestern China have traditionally traveled through northern Chinese ports before being redistributed inland - a route that adds handling, storage and time costs.

The Qinzhou-Chengdu link changes that sequence: Cargo now moves more directly from the coast to Sichuan's provincial capital, cutting delivery time by an estimated seven to 10 days and reducing logistics costs by roughly 1,000 yuan (about US$140) per ton, according to figures cited by the Chengdu port authority.

More than 900 additional tons are reportedly already in transit, with the operator hoping to move the service toward regular, scheduled operation. None of this amounts to a new corridor built from scratch.