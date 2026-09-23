403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Kerpa to Digital Success: How Author Smart Ranjeet Kumar Built Media Source Hub (MSH)
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Ranjeet Kumar (born 2 January 2003), popularly known by his screen name Smart Ranjeet Kumar, is a versatile Indian author and digital entrepreneur. He is the Founder of Media Source Hub, a platform dedicated to digital branding and media services. His expertise as a digital influencer and entrepreneur has been featured in several notable news outlets, including UP18 News, Hindustan Metro, IssueWire, and 1888PressRelease. He is also widely recognized as "Google Screen," having remarkably made his debut on the Google screen at the age of only 18. Ranjeet is the author of the highly acclaimed books Smart Ranjeet Kumar Biography and Google Pe Chha Jao, which are available under the name Ranjeet Kumar on the Google Play Store. His professional journey and digital footprints are extensively documented on global platforms like Wikidata and WikiAlpha. Along with his experience as an Assistant Director in Bollywood films, he is a dedicated blogger and podcaster committed to helping others build their digital presence through his venture, Media Source Hub. He is often identified by his digital alias RK3475. He hails from Kerpa Village (Tilouthu) in the Rohtas district of Bihar, where he continues to expand his literary and digital ventures.
He is an Instagram personality and content creator, recognized for comedy-based content and online brand promotions. Ranjeet Kumar has established a reputation as a young entrepreneur in the digital media and social branding space.
Ranjeet Kumar was born on 2 January 2003 in Kerpa Tilouthu, Bihar, India. He developed an interest in acting, comedy, and media at an early age. He began his career as a radio jockey with Radio City 91.1 FM in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in stand-up comedy and acting.
Ranjeet Kumar made his acting debut in 2018 with a lead role in the Hindi romantic film Dosti Crazy, directed by Ravi Kumar. He gained wider recognition after appearing in Arya (2019). He is known for his comedy-oriented performances and digital entertainment content.
Apart from acting, Ranjeet Kumar is active in digital entrepreneurship. He provides services such as:
Social Media Account Management
Social Media Profile Verification
Google Knowledge Graph services
PR coverage
Brand promotion
He also offers verification services to celebrities and public figures, which have gained popularity. He works with entrepreneurs from India and abroad.
Ranjeet Kumar is a self-published author who has written several books focused on personal branding and entrepreneurship. He also writes blog posts and records podcasts related to digital marketing and blogging. He uses platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to share educational content.
Social media presence
Ranjeet Kumar is an Instagram content creator and influencer. He owns and manages the Instagram page @HaramiRanjeet, where he publishes comedy and entertainment content. On Instagram, he is popularly known as Smart Ranjeet Kumar.
Ranjeet Kumar lives in Bihar with his family. His father, Lalan Ram, is a farmer, and his mother, Binda Devi, is a housewife. He has one brother, Ravi Kumar Ram (also known as Ravi Kumar), and two sisters, Khushboo Kumari and Pushpa Kumari. He is unmarried.
He is an Instagram personality and content creator, recognized for comedy-based content and online brand promotions. Ranjeet Kumar has established a reputation as a young entrepreneur in the digital media and social branding space.
Ranjeet Kumar was born on 2 January 2003 in Kerpa Tilouthu, Bihar, India. He developed an interest in acting, comedy, and media at an early age. He began his career as a radio jockey with Radio City 91.1 FM in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in stand-up comedy and acting.
Ranjeet Kumar made his acting debut in 2018 with a lead role in the Hindi romantic film Dosti Crazy, directed by Ravi Kumar. He gained wider recognition after appearing in Arya (2019). He is known for his comedy-oriented performances and digital entertainment content.
Apart from acting, Ranjeet Kumar is active in digital entrepreneurship. He provides services such as:
Social Media Account Management
Social Media Profile Verification
Google Knowledge Graph services
PR coverage
Brand promotion
He also offers verification services to celebrities and public figures, which have gained popularity. He works with entrepreneurs from India and abroad.
Ranjeet Kumar is a self-published author who has written several books focused on personal branding and entrepreneurship. He also writes blog posts and records podcasts related to digital marketing and blogging. He uses platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to share educational content.
Social media presence
Ranjeet Kumar is an Instagram content creator and influencer. He owns and manages the Instagram page @HaramiRanjeet, where he publishes comedy and entertainment content. On Instagram, he is popularly known as Smart Ranjeet Kumar.
Ranjeet Kumar lives in Bihar with his family. His father, Lalan Ram, is a farmer, and his mother, Binda Devi, is a housewife. He has one brother, Ravi Kumar Ram (also known as Ravi Kumar), and two sisters, Khushboo Kumari and Pushpa Kumari. He is unmarried.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment