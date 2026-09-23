Holiday Inn Dhaka Brings Royal-Inspired Buffet To City Diners
The“Dawat-e-Sultan” dinner buffet is running from September 20 to 26 at the hotel's Attitude restaurant, with service available from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each day.
The menu includes several slow-cooked and grilled specialties, alongside traditional desserts and beverages. Featured dishes include Lamb Uzi Al-Malakai, Nizami Gosht Dum Biryani, Darbari Pot-Roasted Quail, Dum Pukht Beef Nihari, Murgh Musallam-e-Darbar, Awadhi Batakh Korma and grilled prawns.
The live grill section will offer kebabs including Adana Kebab-e-Sultan, Jujeh Kebab-e-Shahaneh and Kubideh Kebab-e-Darbar, along with Turkish-style chicken and beef durum rolls.
Drinks such as Sharbat-e-Mohabbat and Jallab Al-Qasr will be served, while the dessert selection includes baklava, kunafa, Umm Ali, shahi tukra, traditional sweets and three varieties of kheer.
The buffet is priced at BDT 8,100 net per person. Selected bank cardholders can access a“Buy One, Get Three Free” offer, allowing four guests to dine for BDT 8,100 net, subject to the applicable card terms.Spread the word More from HotelsView All Latest NewsSee All Holiday Inn Dhaka brings royal-inspired buffet to city dinersHotels5 minutes ago Rosatom to build 3D printing facility in VietnamOthers15 minutes ago CAAB says viral airport scuffle video shows only part of incidentAirports and Infrastructureabout 15 hours ago Biman's Airbus choice driven by business, technical needs, not politics: French EnvoyAviationabout 19 hours ago American Airlines named Inter Miami CF's first airline partnerAirlines and Routesabout 19 hours ago US carriers push back on Air China's request for additional flightsAviation Business about 19 hours ago Riyadh Air to launch direct flights to Milan Malpensa from DecemberAirlines and Routesabout 19 hours ago Bangladesh raises migrant workers' welfare fee by 57%NRB Connectabout 19 hours ago Ethiopian Cargo 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