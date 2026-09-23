Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Science And Openai Sign Mou On Use Of AI In Education

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and OpenAI have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding in New York to expand the responsible use of AI across Azerbaijan's education system.

This was reported by the press service of the ministry.

The Memorandum was signed in New York by Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Leah Belsky, Vice President of Education at OpenAI.

The new cooperation will focus on developing AI-powered educational tools and learning systems, providing teachers and education professionals with training on the effective use of AI technologies, and developing approaches and standards for the safe and responsible use of AI in schools. A key part of the cooperation will be the joint development of the ministry's learning management system for mathematics, science and reading, using OpenAI models.

The system is expected to provide teachers with AI-powered support for lesson planning, teaching materials and assessment. These tools are intended to reduce the time teachers spend on preparation and allow them to devote more time to working directly with students.

As part of the cooperation, OpenAI will also support training programs for teachers, students and education staff. A “train-the-trainer” program will help develop local expertise and enable education institutions in Azerbaijan to build long-term capacity in the effective use of AI.

The parties will also work together on guidance and methodologies to promote the responsible and safe use of artificial intelligence in education.

This is the second Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Science and Education and OpenAI, further expanding the cooperation between the two sides and establishing a new framework for the development and application of AI-based solutions in Azerbaijan's education system.