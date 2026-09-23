Azerbaijan And Czech Republic To Hold Next Meeting Of Joint Commission (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The new meeting of the Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic will be held.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the report, views were exchanged regarding the holding of the upcoming meeting.

This issue was discussed during the meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Marie Chatardová, visiting Azerbaijan.

Opportunities to expand economic ties with the Czech Republic were also discussed during the meeting held at the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting highlighted the significant potential for cooperation in sectors such as energy, transport, pharmaceuticals, technology transfer, and others. Discussions also covered the current state of economic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and prospects for expanding cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on promoting mutual investments, expanding ties between business communities, and implementing joint projects.

Will be updated