Azerbaijan Approves State Program On Development Of Mining And Metallurgical Industry

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)"The State program for the development of mining (metal ores) and metallurgical industry in Azerbaijan for 2027-2030" has been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers will coordinate and monitor the implementation of measures provided for in the state program.

The Cabinet of Ministers must inform the President of Azerbaijan once a year about the state of implementation of the measures provided for in the state program.

The Center for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms will carry out the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of measures provided for in the state program based on the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must take appropriate measures to provide the necessary financial resources in the process of drawing up the state budget and state investment programs of Azerbaijan in order to finance the measures provided for in the state program.