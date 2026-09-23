Kazakhstan May Attract $6Bn From AIIB Under Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Kurultai has adopted in two readings a law ratifying the Framework Agreement on Partnership between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Kurultai's press service said today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin said during the meeting that the agreement will allow Kazakhstan to attract about $6 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in 5 years.

Under the document, projects financed by the bank will be implemented in accordance with its rules, including requirements related to anti-corruption measures, banking practices, disbursement of funds, financial control, information disclosure, procurement, and environmental and social standards.

“Thus, the Framework Agreement establishes unified legal rules in Kazakhstan for future AIIB projects, which will make it unnecessary to set out the same requirements separately for each new project and will reduce legal risks in the future,” the Kurultai press service said.

The main objectives of the document are to expand financing instruments for infrastructure projects, identify priority sectors for financing and optimize project implementation procedures.

The ratification of the agreement will enable Kazakhstan to attract investment to finance projects in transport, energy, digital connectivity and other sectors of the economy.

Kazakhstan and the AIIB signed the Framework Agreement on Partnership in February 2026.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is a multilateral development bank dedicated to financing“Infrastructure for Tomorrow,” with sustainability at its core. The AIIB began operations in 2016 and works with partners to mobilize capital and invest in infrastructure and other productive sectors that foster sustainable economic development and enhance regional connectivity.