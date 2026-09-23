Fariba Hashimi Wins Historic Asian Games Silver, Becomes Afghanistan's First Female Cycling Medalist

Hashimi crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 50 minutes and 5 seconds, narrowly missing gold in a sprint finish. China's Li Guo claimed the gold medal by a fraction of a second, while Hong Kong's Leung Wing Yee finished third to take bronze.

The 23-year-old described the silver medal as a dream fulfilled after years of hardship.“I came to the Asian Games dreaming about standing on the podium and representing my country,” Hashimi said after the race, calling the achievement“something special.”

Hashimi's journey to the podium has become one of the defining stories of the Nagoya Games. Raised in Afghanistan's Faryab province, she has said she was forced to disguise herself as a boy while training as a teenager because girls cycling in public faced harassment and violence. She also recalled being attacked with stones and bottles while pursuing the sport.

After the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 and imposed sweeping restrictions on women's participation in education and sports, Hashimi left the country and rebuilt her cycling career in Italy with support from international cycling organizations. She later represented Afghanistan at the Paris Olympics and has continued competing internationally.

The silver medal carries significance beyond sport. Olympic Council of Asia officials described Hashimi's achievement as a symbol of resilience for Afghan women, noting that it comes at a time when women and girls inside Afghanistan remain largely excluded from organized sports under Taliban rule.

Hashimi was joined at the Asian Games by fellow Afghan cyclists Yulduz Hashimi and Zahra Rezayee, who also competed in the women's road cycling events as part of Afghanistan's delegation.

The 20th Asian Games are being held in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya region, with athletes from 45 countries and territories competing across dozens of sports. Afghanistan is represented by male athletes sent from inside the country, while several female athletes, including cyclists competing from abroad, joined the national delegation from outside Afghanistan because of restrictions imposed on women under Taliban rule.