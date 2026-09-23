ALSTOM S.A: Alstom Signs Launch Order With Northrail For Its New Traxx Shunter Platform



Northrail's order paves the way for the commercial launch of a new generation of shunting locomotives.

The total value of the framework agreement may reach up to 700 million euro. First deliveries are scheduled for late 2029.

23 September 2026 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and Northrail, one of Europe's leading rolling stock leasing companies, announced the signing of a framework agreement at the InnoTrans trade fair in Berlin. The agreement covers the supply of up to 100 Traxx Shunter locomotives. Reflecting Northrail's confidence in Alstom, this order paves the way for the production of a new generation of shunting locomotives. It also represents a landmark of several years of research, innovation and development efforts by Alstom along customers' needs.

Northrail is majority-owned by RIVE Private Investment through RTAIF (RIVE Transportation Assets Income Fund), an infrastructure fund dedicated to assets that contribute to the decarbonisation of transport.

The firm order of Northrail includes Traxx Shunter locomotives (which feature both a pantograph and diesel propulsion) as well as 10 years of maintenance services, amounting to just under 100 million euro1, for deployment in Germany. The locomotives will be designed and assembled at Alstom's Belfort centre of excellence in France, with deliveries scheduled to begin from the end of 2029.

The total value of the framework agreement may reach up to 700 million euro and provides for the activation of options for additional locomotives, including for deployment in France, and up to 20 years of maintenance.

“We are particularly proud to announce the world's first order for the next-generation Traxx Shunter locomotives. Beyond its significance for our French sites, this contract demonstrates the confidence placed in our customer, Northrail, by rail operators. It also confirms the relevance of our solutions in meeting the growing demand of all stakeholders for greener transportation,” said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

“With the new Traxx Shunter, we are bringing a modern flexible mid-cabin locomotive to the market that closes the gap between conventional shunters and dual-mode mainline locomotives. For operators, the benefit is compelling: lower energy and maintenance costs, high availability and substantial CO2 savings translate into lower total operating costs from day one. Together with Alstom, we are combining proven rail expertise with a future-ready, modular platform that can evolve with our customers' needs, including the option to replace the Diesel module into a battery one at a later stage.” said Dr Volker Simmering, Chief Executive Officer of Northrail.

“Shunting is the largest stronghold of ageing diesel traction in Europe, and operators need a credible path to renew these fleets. As Northrail's shareholder and its partner in rail for close to a decade, we are backing this new Alstom platform because it gives operators a modular answer that can evolve with their needs. Financing that renewal is precisely what our transportation fund RTAIF is built for, as a critical solution to decarbonise the European economy,” said Camille Brunel, Partner at RIVE Private Investment.

Next-generation Traxx Shunter locomotives

Thanks to its modular and scalable design, the Traxx Shunter locomotive platform offers operators a flexible solution to perform to a wide range of shunting, track works and mainline operations. Capable of combining multiple energy sources, it helps reduce the environmental footprint of operations wherever a more sustainable alternative can be implemented.

The pantograph-diesel Traxx Shunter locomotive selected by Northrail delivers high power and tractive effort for medium to heavy-duty shunting operations, including on mainline networks. This variant provides the greatest operating autonomy through the use of liquid diesel fuel, which can also consist of HVO2 or biodiesel. The Traxx Shunter is designed to operate safely at speeds of up to 120 km/h.

Furthermore, Alstom's shunting locomotives can be more easily integrated into mainline railway traffic and operations. In addition, the traction power enables them to haul longer and heavier wagon consists and to accelerate efficiently through curves and hilly sections, thanks to their sophisticated adhesion control system.

Driver comfort and safety

The driver's cab has been designed to meet operational requirements, offering excellent visibility, quick changes of driving direction, and ample space for both the driver and additional personnel on board. It can be accessed from either the front or the rear via walkways and is equipped with multiple cameras, as well as comfortable platforms at both ends for shunting operations. The locomotive is fitted with the modular Onvia ETCS system and can accommodate national signalling systems whenever required.

High-quality FlexCare Perform services over the lifecycle

Traxx Shunter leverages Alstom's long-standing expertise in optimising total cost of ownership. Equipped with HealthHub, Alstom's digital condition-based and predictive maintenance solution, these locomotives deliver additional information to optimize operational management, reliability and availability.

In addition, the locomotives will benefit from Alstom's maintenance service network, providing customers with first-class support whenever they need it.

The broadest locomotive portfolio in the industry

Alstom's Traxx locomotive portfolio is the broadest in the industry, covering most global markets for electric and hybrid locomotives. The range spans from shunting and passenger locomotives to multi-purpose and heavy-haul freight applications, designed to operate under a variety of climatic conditions and comply with different national standards and regulations.

Environmentally friendly and cost-effective, Traxx locomotives deliver high availability through extended maintenance intervals, a maintenance-friendly design, and condition-based and predictive maintenance solutions. In addition, several locomotive types can be equipped with hybrid functionality, such as last-mile operation for mainline locomotives, enabling more sustainable and efficient operating concepts.

Alstom has more than 200 years of experience in locomotive design and manufacturing, with over 6,000 units sold worldwide since the year 2000. Alstom also has over 30 years of experience providing services for locomotives and maintains over 2,450 locomotives globally.

ALSTOMTM, TraxxTM, Traxx ShunterTM, OnviaTM and FlexCare PerformTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.