Exor Press Release - Buyback Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Amsterdam, 23 September 2026

EXOR ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF €500 MILLION SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (the“Company”) announces today that it will start the share buyback program announced on 22 September 2026 (the“Program”) to reduce the Company's share capital.

The Company will start today with a first tranche of purchases up to €125 million, which is expected to be completed by the end of November, or earlier if the maximum amount has been reached.

The first tranche will be executed in compliance with applicable rules and regulations, including the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. It will be executed pursuant to a discretionary buyback agreement with a primary financial institution in compliance with the safe harbour provisions for share repurchases under the MAR. As the first tranche will be lead-managed by the financial institution within pre-defined execution parameters, transactions may be carried out during closed periods.

The purchases will be conducted under the authority granted to the Board by the Company's general meeting of shareholders (“GM”) in its annual meeting held on 20 May 2026, valid until 20 November 2027 (inclusive).

The Company will provide weekly updates on the progress on its website in line with applicable regulations. The Company is not obliged to carry out the Program and it may be suspended, discontinued or modified at any time, for any reason, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

As of today, the Company holds 5,038,376 ordinary shares in treasury.

ABOUT EXOR

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Philips, CNH and Stellantis.

This document is issued in connection with the disclosure obligation set out in Article 5 MAR and Article 2(1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the MAR with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilisation measures. This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) MAR.

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Exor Press Release - Buyback Launch