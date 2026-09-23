Peli Launches Aegis PX35 Creator Backpack For Photographers On The Move

Peli Aegis PX35 photo backpack keeps cameras, lenses and photography gear organised and protected while working outdoors.

New 35-litre backpack combines adaptable camera organisation with structured protection for photographers working in the field and on the road

- David Douillet, Director Consumer SalesBARCELONA, SPAIN, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peli Products, the global leader in high-performance protective cases, today announces the launch of the PeliTM Aegis PX35 Creator Backpack, a 35-litre backpack designed to protect and organise camera equipment for professional photographers on the move.Designed as a protective mobile workstation, the Aegis PX35 combines the convenience of a soft backpack with Peli's expertise in equipment protection. Its configurable interior accommodates camera bodies, lenses, drones and accessories, while multiple access points keep essential gear within easy reach.The Peli ShieldTM Protection System provides lightweight, structured protection, complemented by a removable padded divider insert compatible with Peli Air and Protector carry-on cases. Weather-resistant Cordura500D construction and a deployable rain fly help safeguard equipment in changing conditions.Key features.Peli ShieldTM Protection System for lightweight, structured protection.Configurable interior with dedicated storage for camera bodies or drones.Top, side and rear access for quick access to equipment.Cordura500D construction with deployable rain fly.35-litre capacity with padded harness and breathable back panel“Photographers need reliable protection without slowing down their workflow,” said David Douillet, Director Consumer Sales.“The Aegis PX35 brings Peli's protection expertise to a versatile backpack designed to keep valuable camera equipment organised, accessible and ready for the next assignment.”The launch of the PX35 Creator backpack further expands the Peli Aegis range and Peli's global Travel range, developed for travellers in Europe and worldwide who need luggage that keeps pace with their lifestyles – from business trips and weekend getaways to off-the-grid adventures.The Peli Aegis PX35 Creator Backpack is available in Black and Charcoal Sage and comes with a five-year warranty.For further information, visit Peli.

Anna Smith

Peli Products, S.L.U.

+ +34 93 467 4999

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Peli launches Aegis PX35 Creator Backpack for photographers on the move News Provided By Peli Products, S.L.U. September 23, 2026, 06:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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