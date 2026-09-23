The Peace Labs Launches At Fairmont Destination Spas

Peace Balm retail and massage treatment

Calgary-made Peace Balm brings sensorial body care to Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge.

- Judy Hughes

CALGARY, CANADA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Peace Labs is bringing its signature Peace Balm to three Fairmont spa destinations: Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. The launch marks a milestone for the Calgary-based brand, placing Peace Balm in some of Canada's most celebrated hotel spas.

At Fairmont Banff Springs, the professional Peace Balm pump is included in the spa's Performance Massage, adding a cooling, aromatic element to the deep tissue treatment. The larger format was designed for hands-on use by spa and massage professionals, bringing the product's smooth, sensorial application into the treatment room.

Guests at all three locations can also discover Peace Balm on the retail shelves. Four scents are available to take home: Eucalyptus, Lavender, Fresh Rain and Natural Mint. Whether enjoyed as part of a massage or picked up before heading home, Peace Balm offers guests a way to carry a moment of their spa experience into everyday life.

“Peace Balm is manufactured right here in Calgary, where these hotels have long been aspirational destinations. Having it used in a treatment at Banff Springs and seeing it on the shelves at all three spas is such a meaningful validation of what we've built. And honestly, it looks beautiful there.” says Judy Hughes, founder of The Peace Labs.

The Peace Labs' brand identity and campaigns were created by JYZ Design, the Calgary creative agency focusing on hospitality brands, also founded by Hughes. Its visual world was built around the same idea as Peace Balm itself: making effective relief feel beautiful, calming and at home in a luxury spa.

About The Peace Labs

The Peace Labs is a Calgary-based body care brand creating moments of peace for ambitious lives. Its signature product, Peace Balm, combines targeted topical pain relief with a sensorial, spa-inspired experience. Peace Balm is available at massage clinics, boutiques and yoga studios across Canada.

Zhuyin Yu

JYZ Design

+1 403-453-2990

email us here

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The Peace Labs Launches at Fairmont Destination Spas News Provided By JYZ September 23, 2026, 06:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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