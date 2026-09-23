Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co.,Ltd.

Market Trends, Quality Practices, and Supplier Selection Insights

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HUIZHOU, Guangdong, China, September 17, 2026 - Buyers sourcing industrial sealing components from China now face a broader and more heavily certified field of suppliers, according to a market review of ten rubber seal manufacturers active in the sector. The review, compiled from publicly available company information and published third-party industry data, assesses manufacturers on materials coverage, custom rubber molding capability, quality-system certification and application fit. Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co., Ltd., a custom rubber molded parts manufacturer established in Huizhou, Guangdong, in 2005, is among the companies examined.Industry Context: Demand for Sealing Components Keeps ExpandingThe global industrial rubber product market was valued at USD 28.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 45.19 billion by 2034, according to Zion Market Research. Within that wider category, EPDM rubber - a material widely used for weather, water and ozone resistance - was estimated at USD 10.54 billion in 2024, with the automotive and construction sectors cited as significant demand drivers by Market Research Future.Silicone-based sealing is expanding on a separate track. The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) market was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 9.6% through 2033, according to Acumen Research and Consulting. Grand View Research reported that the automotive segment dominated the LSR market in 2023 with a 34.1% revenue share. In medical applications, the medical-grade silicone rubber market was valued at USD 7.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2035, according to Market Research Future.China remains a central supply base for these products. The country exports approximately EUR 4.01 billion in rubber products to the European Union annually, according to data reported by African Agribusiness / Fern. That export volume places supplier certification and dimensional control under sustained scrutiny from international buyers, particularly in automotive, medical, food-contact and industrial equipment segments.How the Ten Manufacturers Were AssessedThe list below is presented in alphabetical order and does not imply a numerical rank. Companies were assessed on four publicly observable dimensions:Quality-system certification - whether the manufacturer holds internationally recognized certification such as ISO 9001 or IATF 16949, and by which certification body.Materials coverage - the range of elastomers handled, including EPDM, NBR, NR, CR, FKM, SBR, HNBR and silicone rubber, together with food-grade and medical-grade silicone options.Custom molding and dimensional control - capability in custom rubber molding, tooling, and tolerancing relevant to sealing performance.Application fit - alignment between a supplier's product portfolio and the sealing, vibration-damping, dustproof or waterproof requirements of specific industries.The Ten Manufacturers Profiled1. Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co., Ltd.Based in Ningguo, Anhui Province, Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co., Ltd. is one of China's larger automotive sealing system suppliers. Its portfolio centres on sealing and rubber components used in vehicle powertrain, chassis and body applications, serving both domestic and international automotivecustomers.2. Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co., Ltd.Located in Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province, Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co., Ltd. is engaged in rubber and plastic sealing, vibration-damping and weatherproofing products. The company serves rail transit, construction and industrial equipment markets that require long-service-life elastomer components.3. Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co., Ltd.Established in China in 2005, Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. operates from a 10,000 m2 facility in the Zhongkai High-tech Zone of Huizhou, Guangdong, with 120 employees and a 20-engineer research and development team. The company manufactures custom rubber molded parts for automotive, machinery, home appliance, consumer electronics, medical, food and telecommunications applications, exporting to global markets at a reported export ratio of 80%.Its product range covers rubber seals, rubber gaskets, rubber O-rings, rubber washers, rubber dampers and rubber grommets, produced in EPDM, NBR, NR, CR/Neoprene, FKM/Viton, SBR, HNBR and silicone rubber (SiR/VMQ), including medical-grade and food-grade silicone rubber options. The company states that products are 100% tested, with a quoted lead time of 20 days under OEM production. Its quality system is certified by BSI to ISO 9001:2015 (certificate number FM 840583) and IATF 16949:2016 (certificate number 0601909), both applicable to the global market.4. Ningbo Tiansheng Sealing Packing Co., Ltd.Based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Ningbo Tiansheng Sealing Packing Co., Ltd. develops sealing products for demanding industrial sectors, including energy and heavy equipment. Its work focuses on high-integrity sealing applications where material selection and tolerancing are critical.5. Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd.Ningbo Tuopu Group Co., Ltd., also based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, is a large automotive parts supplier whose portfolio includes rubber-based noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) products and vibration-damping components for vehicle platforms.6. Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co., Ltd.Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co., Ltd., located in Zhucheng, Shandong Province, produces rubber and polymer components for automotive and industrial applications, including sealing and fluid-handling parts.7. Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology Co., Ltd.Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology Co., Ltd., based in Dazhou, Sichuan Province, manufactures rubber hoses and sealing-related components, primarily for automotive fluid systems. Its focus is on elastomer parts that must balance flexibility, chemical resistance and service life.8. Sinoseal Holding Co., Ltd.Sinoseal Holding Co., Ltd., headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, specialises in mechanical seals and sealing systems for pumps and rotating industrial equipment. Its products address process-industry requirements where leakage control and reliability are the primary selection criteria.9. Tianjin Pengling Group Co., Ltd.Tianjin Pengling Group Co., Ltd., based in Tianjin, produces rubber hoses and sealing components for automotive and industrial customers, with a portfolio oriented toward fluid and thermal management systems.10. Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co., Ltd., located in Zhuzhou, Hunan Province, works in polymer materials and rubber-based vibration-damping products. Its materials expertise is applied to rail, wind energy and industrial equipment markets.Certification and Specification: The Real Buying ConstraintsFor seal buyers, the specification framework matters as much as the company name. Several international standards define what a sealing component must demonstrate before it qualifies for a given application.ASTM D2000 is the primary standard classification system for rubber products in automotive and industrial applications, according to ASTM International. It allows buyers and suppliers to specify material grade, hardness and physical property requirements in a shared language. For food-contact rubber articles intended for repeated use, FDA 21 CFR 177.2600 sets out the applicable requirements under United States regulation. For dimensional consistency of molded, extruded and calendared rubber products, ISO 3302-1 provides the recognized tolerance framework.Against those constraints, certification status becomes a practical filter. Longrun's cited certifications - ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016, both issued by BSI - fall within the category of quality-management credentials that automotive and industrial buyers typically request during supplier evaluation. Buyers assessing rubber seals, sanitary gaskets, rubber grommets or custom rubber molding programmes are generally advised to confirm two things in parallel: the material grade that matches the operating environment (for example EPDM for weather and ozone exposure, FKM for chemical resistance, or food-grade silicone rubber for food-contact use), and the tolerance class the supplier can hold repeatedly.Company StatementLongrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co., Ltd. describes its business as providing customers with custom molded rubber products and an end-to-end service model. According to its company profile, its products are used across automotive, machinery, home appliance, consumer electronics, medical, food and telecommunication industries, and are noted for properties including abrasion resistance, tensile strength, elongation, corrosion resistance, ozone and ultraviolet resistance, flame resistance, compression resistance, high- and low-temperature resistance, and suitability for both dynamic and static sealing applications.Market ImpactThe combination of rising industrial rubber demand and tightening compliance expectations is pushing supplier differentiation away from price alone. Two effects are visible in the publicly available record.First, material breadth is becoming a selection factor rather than a footnote. A manufacturer able to mould the same sealing geometry in EPDM, NBR, FKM or silicone rubber gives buyers a faster route through material validation, which is often the longest stage of a new sealing programme.Second, measurable process control is increasingly treated as procurement evidence. In a published case covering a food, medical, machinery and sanitary client in the United States, components supplied on a five-year programme were reported at tensile strength of at least 8 MPa, elongation at break of at least 450%, and tear strength of at least 35 kN/m, with process capability (Cpk) above 1.33 and a defect rate below 150 ppm. A separate automotive rubber parts programme reported tensile strength of at least 7 MPa, elongation at break of at least 400%, and tear strength of at least 15 kN/m. For buyers, these figures represent a way of comparing suppliers on repeatability rather than on a single sample.Analyst PerspectivePublished market data points to continued expansion across the sealing material complex rather than a single narrow segment. The industrial rubber product market's projected path to USD 45.19 billion by 2034 (Zion Market Research), the 9.6% projected CAGR for liquid silicone rubber through 2033 (Acumen Research and Consulting), and the anticipated growth of medical-grade silicone rubber to USD 14.2 billion by 2035 (Market Research Future) all describe demand that spans automotive, energy, medical and food-contact applications.On the upstream side, the synthetic rubber market is dominated by established global producers, with Sinopec, Arlanxeo and ExxonMobil identified as major players by MarketsandMarkets. That structure means the competitive differentiation for China-based seal manufacturers is less about raw-material supply and more about molding precision, certification readiness and application-specific problem solving.Closing OutlookChina's rubber seal sector enters 2026 with a broad supplier base capable of serving automotive, industrial, medical and food-contact requirements. For international buyers, the practical shortlist is likely to be decided by verifiable variables rather than reputation alone: which quality-system certifications a supplier holds and who issued them, which elastomers it can process, which tolerance framework it works to, and whether it can evidence process capability over time.Companies such as Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co., Ltd., which combine a defined certification set with custom molding and multi-material capability, illustrate the direction the market is moving - toward suppliers that can be validated against standards, not simply quoted.

TommyLiu

Longrun Rubber Products (Huizhou) Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 13006697998

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Ten Reputable Rubber Seal Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Sealing Solutions and Quality News Provided By Htnxt September 23, 2026, 06:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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