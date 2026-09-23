EAM Jaishankar Discusses Collaboration In AI, Space, Energy With Counterparts From UAE, France

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 23 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot participated in the India-UAE-France trilateral on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where they discussed collaboration in Artificial Intelligence (AI), space, health sciences, energy and culture.

The three ministers reviewed progress in trilateral cooperation across agreed areas of mutual interest, including space, artificial intelligence, and culture and heritage.

They also discussed the situation in West Asia, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The three ministers emphasised further strengthening and expanding trilateral cooperation in the areas of mutual interest and further building upon the strong and friendly ties that exist between India, France and the UAE.

During the meeting on Tuesday (local time), EAM Jaishankar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jean-Noel Barrot reaffirmed their commitment to further build constructive ties between the three nations through concrete initiatives and agreed to meet at regular intervals to review the progress in all synergetic areas, according to the MEA statement.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to participate in the India-UAE-France trilateral on the sidelines of UNGA81. Collaboration in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Space, health sciences, energy and culture was the main topic of discussion. Our shared interests and complimentary capabilities offer immense scope for cooperation. Agreed to meet again soon to take the discussion forward."

On September 21, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with Jean-Noel Barrot in New York and discussed regional and global issues, particularly the Ukraine and Gulf crisis.

The ministers also spoke about multilateral issues, including the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Pleasure to meet FM Jean-Noel Barrot of France UN High Level Week. Our regular meetings and telecons enable us to maintain the momentum of our Special Global Strategic Partnership. Regional and global issues, specifically the Ukraine & Gulf crisis were discussed. Also exchanged views on multilateral issues, including the reform of UN Security Council," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.