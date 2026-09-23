Rashami Desai: I Wasn't Looking For A Comeback On Television

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Rashami Desai, who is set to return to television with the upcoming show 'Sayoneee', said she was not actively looking for a comeback but wanted to wait for a project that gave her a sense of purpose.

Sharing her excitement for the launch, Rashami said in a statement:“Maya is not just a character or an imagination. She is a very practical character that I am going to play in Sayoneee. And as an actor, I wouldn't deny that I received many offers, but I turned them down because I didn't feel connected to the stories or the characters that were coming my way.”

Rashami said every artist wants to play a character that is beautifully written.

“I wasn't looking for a comeback on television; I was looking for a purpose. Sargun and Ravi are doing amazing in television as producers, Uttam Bhelavat is an amazing director. Sometimes we don't know people who are working behind the camera, but they are the ones who will actually help you to reach out to the right audiences and all.”

Rashami does not regret waiting.

“Good, I waited for long, and, you know, it's good to be honest to your emotions also, kyunki impulsive decisions I have never taken,” said the actress.

Opening up about her character Saanvi and her experience of working with Rashami Desai, Janhavi Soni said:“Saanvi is warm and nurturing, but her kindness should never be mistaken for weakness. She has the courage to stand up for what she believes is right and keeps her promises even when they come at a personal cost.”

She said that working with Rashami made this journey even more special.

“She is incredibly warm and generous as a co-actor, and through Sayoneee, I have also found a wonderful friend in her.”

Sharing what makes Aditya a true ally, Gautam Singh Vig said,“Is Aditya Saanvi's hero? No, he is not her hero; he is her Sayoneee. A hero tries to fight your battles for you, while a Sayoneee simply stands by you as you win them yourself.”

“Aditya respects Saanvi's choices and gives her the space to find her own answers. His love is steady, secure and rooted in equality, and that is what makes him a true ally and a green flag.”

Sayoneee brings together Rashami Desai as Maya, Janhavi Soni as Saanvi and Gautam Singh Vig as Aditya. As Saanvi searches for the mother's love she has always longed for, Aditya becomes the steady presence who helps her come out of her shell without taking away her voice or making her choices for her.

Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Dreamiyata Entertainment, the show explores a love built on trust, equality and the comfort of knowing that someone will always stand by your side.

Sayoneee starts airing from 23 September on Star Plus and JioHotstar.