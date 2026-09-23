NIA Starts Probe Against Birbhum-Based Stone Quarry Owners Procuring Explosives Beyond Requirements

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 23 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun a probe against stone quarry owners in West Bengal's Birbhum district who had been consistently procuring explosive material much beyond their quarry requirements.

Sources aware of the development said that while certain explosive items like gelatine sticks, ammonium nitrates and even detonators are needed for blasting purposes at stone quarries, NIA sleuths have noticed that a section of stone quarry owners were procuring these beyond their requirements.

It is learnt that recently a huge quantity of gelatine sticks, ammonium nitrate and detonators were detected from a tractor at Nalhati area in Birbhum district, and some people were arrested in this connection.

It is learnt that during interrogation, the arrested persons admitted that huge quantities of explosive items were procured by a particular Rampurhat-based stone quarry owner. However, on cross-checking, the NIA sleuths found that the explosives procured by the stone quarry owner concerned were beyond his requirements for blasting, the sources said.

Sources aware of the development also said the NIA sleuths summoned and questioned the stone quarry owner. It was found that he was not the only one to obtain explosives beyond his requirements, and other stone quarry owners in the district were also doing so.

Now, the investigating officers of the central agency are in the second stage of a probe to find why this section of stone quarry owners was regularly procuring explosives beyond their requirements.

This stage of investigation also involves checking whether the excess explosives procured by the stone quarry owners were being sold elsewhere, and, finally, who the beneficiaries were.

Sources said that what had kept the NIA sleuths especially worried was whether these excess explosives were ultimately being procured by individuals or entities involved with insurgency or anti-national activities.

To recall, during the last few years, recovery of explosive items like gelatine sticks, ammonium nitrate and detonators became almost a weekly affair in Birbhum district. However, after the change of regime in West Bengal after the Assembly polls, the Birbhum District Police have been active in the matter.