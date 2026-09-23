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Ariston Celebrates Partners' Prestige Night 2026 And Unveils The Next Chapter Of Sustainable Comfort In The UAE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – September 2026: Ariston, a global leader in sustainable heating and hot water solutions, brought together its valued partners, retailers and installers for Partners' Prestige Night 2026, held on Sunday, September 20, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. The evening celebrated Ariston's longstanding relationships across the UAE while highlighting the brand's continued commitment to innovation, sustainable comfort and long-term partner growth. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn With a presence in the UAE since the 1990s, Ariston has built strong brand recognition and an established distribution network in the market. During the event, the company highlighted its reach across the UAE, with its solutions having served 4.9 million consumers, while sharing key performance indicators demonstrating the value delivered by its latest water-heating technologies. These included up to 48% more hot-water availability (V40) compared with direct competition, alongside 21% lower standing losses for QDR compared with direct competition, according to figures presented during the event. Ariston also highlighted an 85% customer satisfaction rating. The evening placed particular emphasis on Ariston's partners, recognising the important role retailers and installers play in bringing energy-efficient water-heating solutions to consumers. The company outlined initiatives designed to further strengthen its partner ecosystem, including an incentive scheme for retailers and rewards for installers for each qualifying product installation. Looking ahead, Ariston reinforced its focus on building on its established foundations in the UAE through strong brand equity, a robust distribution network and stronger long-term value for its partners and customers. The company also used the occasion to introduce the next chapter of its innovation journey with the unveiling of the NUOS H, presented at the event as Ariston's first horizontal heat pump water heater in the UAE market. Designed to respond to the space and installation needs of modern homes, the NUOS H introduces a horizontal heat-pump water-heating format designed for installation within a false ceiling, helping make use of otherwise underutilised space in the bathroom. The system also features an external thermostat, providing convenient access to temperature control while supporting a discreet installation. By combining heat-pump technology with a horizontal configuration, the NUOS H represents a new approach to integrating energy-efficient hot-water solutions into contemporary residential spaces. The new launch builds on Ariston's broader NUOS heat-pump portfolio, which the company positions as an energy-efficient alternative to traditional electric storage water heaters. Ariston's UAE portfolio includes several NUOS models incorporating heat-pump technology, with features focused on energy efficiency, sustainability and smart comfort. Commenting on the occasion, Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus, said:“Partners' Prestige Night is an opportunity to recognise the relationships that have been instrumental to Ariston's journey in the UAE. Our partners have played a key role in building our presence in the market, and we remain committed to creating greater value for retailers, installers and consumers. As we look ahead, innovation will continue to be at the heart of our growth, with new solutions designed to deliver sustainable comfort while responding to the evolving needs of the UAE market.” The event concluded by reinforcing Ariston's commitment to its UAE partner network and its ambition to continue shaping the future of sustainable home comfort through innovation, collaboration and advanced water-heating solutions.
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