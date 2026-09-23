Ariston Celebrates Partners' Prestige Night 2026 And Unveils The Next Chapter Of Sustainable Comfort In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Ariston, a global leader in sustainable heating and hot water solutions, brought together its valued partners, retailers and installers for, held on Sunday, September 20, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City. The evening celebrated Ariston's longstanding relationships across the UAE while highlighting the brand's continued commitment to innovation, sustainable comfort and long-term partner growth. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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With a presence in the UAE since the 1990s, Ariston has built strong brand recognition and an established distribution network in the market. During the event, the company highlighted its reach across the UAE, with its solutions having served, while sharing key performance indicators demonstrating the value delivered by its latest water-heating technologies. These included up to, alongside, according to figures presented during the event. Ariston also highlighted an

The evening placed particular emphasis on Ariston's partners, recognising the important role retailers and installers play in bringing energy-efficient water-heating solutions to consumers. The company outlined initiatives designed to further strengthen its partner ecosystem, including anand rewards for installers for each qualifying product installation.

Looking ahead, Ariston reinforced its focus on building on its established foundations in the UAE through. The company also used the occasion to introduce the next chapter of its innovation journey with the unveiling of the, presented at the event as Ariston's

The new launch builds on Ariston's broader NUOS heat-pump portfolio, which the company positions as an energy-efficient alternative to traditional electric storage water heaters. Ariston's UAE portfolio includes several NUOS models incorporating heat-pump technology, with features focused on energy efficiency, sustainability and smart comfort.

Commenting on the occasion,said:“Partners' Prestige Night is an opportunity to recognise the relationships that have been instrumental to Ariston's journey in the UAE. Our partners have played a key role in building our presence in the market, and we remain committed to creating greater value for retailers, installers and consumers. As we look ahead, innovation will continue to be at the heart of our growth, with new solutions designed to deliver sustainable comfort while responding to the evolving needs of the UAE market.”

The event concluded by reinforcing Ariston's commitment to its UAE partner network and its ambition to continue shaping the future of sustainable home comfort through innovation, collaboration and advanced water-heating solutions.