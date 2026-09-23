Asian Games: President Murmu Congratulates Women's Skeet Team On Bronze Medal Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu congratulated India trio Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on winning the bronze medal in the women's skeet team event at the Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday.

The Indian trio combined for a score of 331 after three days of qualification rounds to finish third on the podium. China won the gold with 347, while Kazakhstan claimed silver with 336.

“Congratulations to Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women's Skeet Team event at the Asian Games 2026. Your skill, determination and team spirit have made the nation proud. May you continue to achieve greater laurels in the future," a post by the President's office read on Wednesday.

Parinaaz and Raiza both scored 111 points out of a possible 125, while Maheshwari finished with 109. India, however, missed out on a medal in the women's individual skeet event after Dhillon (23) and Dhaliwal (8) finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in the final.

The Indian men's skeet team also added a bronze to the country's medal tally, with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill combining for 346 points.

Anantjeet, who has also qualified for the individual final, registered 119 points, while Mairaj scored 116 and Bhavtegh 111.

India had won a record 22 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers and six bronze, at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

However, India drew blank in the 10m air pistol events after Manu Bhaker suffered a heartbreak, falling short of a podium spot in the women's 10m air pistol individual event, finishing fifth in the final with 181.1.

In the 10m air pistol team event, Indian women finished fourth with an aggregate score of 1719-44x, while Vietnam bagged the bronze with 1719-46x. China took the gold with 1735-56x, and South Korea bagged silver with 1730-55x.