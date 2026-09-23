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Libya’s Sharara Oil Production Falls After Pipeline Valve Closure
(MENAFN) An armed group has closed a valve along the crude oil pipeline connecting Libya’s Sharara oil field to Zawiya Port, triggering a substantial decline in output at the country’s largest oil field, according to the National Oil Corporation (NOC).
The corporation said the group shut Valve No. 7, interrupting crude shipments from Sharara, which is operated by Akakus Oil Operations, toward the western Libyan port. The blockage reportedly increased pressure inside the pipeline and led to a “significant reduction” in field production.
Situated in the Murzuq Desert approximately 800 kilometers south of Tripoli, Sharara has a production capacity of around 340,000 barrels per day, making it Libya’s biggest oil field.
The NOC stated that it contacted the southwestern branch of the Petroleum Facilities Guard and called for intervention, but its appeals “had produced no results.” Meanwhile, technical personnel were unable to access the areas surrounding Valves 6 and 7.
The state-owned oil corporation warned that maintaining the shutdown could bring Sharara’s output to a complete halt while disrupting oil transportation and export activities. Such interruptions would place additional pressure on Libya’s economy by reducing government revenues.
The NOC further cautioned that prolonged disruption could expose pipelines and related infrastructure to technical and operational hazards. It also expects the Zawiya oil refinery to suspend operations, potentially raising the country's dependence on costly imported fuel.
The corporation said the group shut Valve No. 7, interrupting crude shipments from Sharara, which is operated by Akakus Oil Operations, toward the western Libyan port. The blockage reportedly increased pressure inside the pipeline and led to a “significant reduction” in field production.
Situated in the Murzuq Desert approximately 800 kilometers south of Tripoli, Sharara has a production capacity of around 340,000 barrels per day, making it Libya’s biggest oil field.
The NOC stated that it contacted the southwestern branch of the Petroleum Facilities Guard and called for intervention, but its appeals “had produced no results.” Meanwhile, technical personnel were unable to access the areas surrounding Valves 6 and 7.
The state-owned oil corporation warned that maintaining the shutdown could bring Sharara’s output to a complete halt while disrupting oil transportation and export activities. Such interruptions would place additional pressure on Libya’s economy by reducing government revenues.
The NOC further cautioned that prolonged disruption could expose pipelines and related infrastructure to technical and operational hazards. It also expects the Zawiya oil refinery to suspend operations, potentially raising the country's dependence on costly imported fuel.
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