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Iran Links Hormuz Reopening to US Steps Toward Easing Military Pressure
(MENAFN) An Iranian official says Tehran is prepared to “reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States takes initial steps toward easing military pressure," according to reports.
The proposal has reportedly been delivered to Washington through mediators, with the initiative seeking to revive negotiations focused on achieving a lasting end to hostilities between Iran and the United States.
The official stated that the plan “calls for renewed talks aimed at reaching a permanent end to hostilities between the two countries,” while indicating that progress toward an agreement remains possible.
"There is a possibility of moving toward an agreement," the official said, emphasizing that Washington must demonstrate "seriousness and commitment" for diplomatic efforts to move forward.
The Iranian representative also dismissed the possibility of a meeting between President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.
The reported offer emerges as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue, with negotiations remaining deadlocked over disputes surrounding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic maritime passage plays a significant role in the transportation of energy resources and commodities.
The claims have not been independently verified.
The proposal has reportedly been delivered to Washington through mediators, with the initiative seeking to revive negotiations focused on achieving a lasting end to hostilities between Iran and the United States.
The official stated that the plan “calls for renewed talks aimed at reaching a permanent end to hostilities between the two countries,” while indicating that progress toward an agreement remains possible.
"There is a possibility of moving toward an agreement," the official said, emphasizing that Washington must demonstrate "seriousness and commitment" for diplomatic efforts to move forward.
The Iranian representative also dismissed the possibility of a meeting between President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.
The reported offer emerges as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue, with negotiations remaining deadlocked over disputes surrounding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The strategic maritime passage plays a significant role in the transportation of energy resources and commodities.
The claims have not been independently verified.
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