Tradeweb Expands Saudi Debt Market Access with Domestic Execution Capabilities

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)

•GIB Capital and Saudi Awwal Bank execute first local-to-local transaction on Tradeweb’s Saudi Alternative Trading System

•Tradeweb collaborates with Muqassa for post-trade processing and Edaa for securities settlement



LONDON, RIYADH – September 22, 2026 – Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a global leader in electronic trading across asset classes, today announced the launch of a local-to-local trading and post-trade workflow on its Alternative Trading System (ATS) for Sukuk and Saudi Riyal (SAR)-denominated debt instruments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Enrico Bruni, Co-Head of Global Markets at Tradeweb, said: “The introduction of local-to-local transactions on the Tradeweb ATS reflects the close collaboration across the Kingdom’s financial ecosystem to support a deeper, more efficient secondary market for Sukuk and SAR bonds. By connecting electronic execution with domestic post-trade infrastructure, we are making it easier for local institutions to access liquidity through a process built around their market conventions.”



GIB Capital and Saudi Awwal Bank executed the first transaction using the workflow, with post-trade processing and settlement completed locally through Saudi Arabia’s Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa) and Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa).



Abdulhadi Shahadah, Head of Asset Management at GIB Capital, said: “Our participation in the first local-to-local transaction on the Tradeweb Saudi ATS demonstrates our commitment to market innovation that helps advance the electronification of the Kingdom’s fixed income market. This milestone gives domestic investors a new efficient way to access dealer liquidity electronically, while preserving the local settlement arrangements that are integral to the Saudi market.”



Mohammed Al Shaikh, Chief Treasury and Investment Officer at SAB, commented: “SAB was the first local market maker to execute a domestic KSA Sukuk trade on Tradeweb’s platform. As part of SAB’s role in providing liquidity to the market, we see clear value in an all-in-one digital trading platform that provides clients and dealers with a seamless trade lifecycle. SAB is pleased to lead and support the continued development of the Kingdom’s local fixed-income market. This further reflects our role in contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the financial sector and enhance its efficiency.”



The enhancement extends the Tradeweb ATS beyond the international investor access established at launch, creating a domestic route tailored to the account structures, settlement arrangements, and trading conventions of Saudi market participants. It is designed to bring more of the local SAR bond and Sukuk trading lifecycle into a connected electronic workflow, improving efficiency and providing a consistent audit trail from execution through post-trade processing.



Mansour Altais, Chief of Business Development at Muqassa, said: “Muqassa’s market infrastructure serves a pivotal role through its connectivity with Tradeweb, providing a structured post-trade route for trades executed between local participants on the Tradeweb Saudi ATS. Muqassa will generate the required settlement instructions for Edaa, supporting an efficient post-trade and settlement process while aligning with the Kingdom’s established market infrastructure. Muqassa’s contribution to this initiative reflects its broader role in supporting the continued development, efficiency, and connectivity of Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market.”



The workflow is available to eligible professional investors and local dealers that meet the applicable Tradeweb, Muqassa and Edaa onboarding and account requirements.



Building Saudi Arabia’s electronic fixed income market



A pioneer in electronic markets, Tradeweb plays a central role in modernizing market structure by developing innovative trading protocols, embedding analytics into execution, and building technology infrastructure that supports the convergence of traditional and digitally native financial markets.



Tradeweb launched the Saudi ATS in October 2025 following its selection by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to build and operate the Kingdom’s first regulated electronic bond market infrastructure. The platform’s inaugural transaction was executed between BlackRock and BNP Paribas.



The ATS operates under CMA supervision and supports the electronic trading of Sukuk and SAR-denominated debt instruments by professional investors. It forms part of Tradeweb’s global multi-asset emerging markets offering and has been designed to align international electronic trading capabilities with Saudi market conventions. The infrastructure also provides flexibility for potential future expansion into additional products and workflows, subject to regulatory approval.



About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.9 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements related to, among other things, our outlook and future performance, the industry and markets in which we operate, our expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions and future events are forward-looking statements.



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