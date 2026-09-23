403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GalaxyonKnowledge Launches Free Ethical Hacking Courses to Democratize Cybersecurity Education
(MENAFN- GalaxyonKnowledge) GalaxyonKnowledge is excited to announce the availability of its comprehensive, completely free ethical hacking course series on YouTube. Now anyone with an internet connection can access professional-grade cybersecurity training without financial barriers or lengthy time commitments.
The complete course curriculum can be mastered in just 4 hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds—making it the most efficient way to gain hands-on ethical hacking knowledge. This accelerated format benefits learners who want to build practical cybersecurity skills without sacrificing weeks of study time.
Comprehensive Curriculum Across Five Specialized Courses
GalaxyonKnowledge's structured learning path includes five complete courses, each containing multiple chapters delivered in an easy-to-follow video format:
- Course 1: Fedora Linux From Scratch - Master the foundational operating system used by cybersecurity professionals
- Course 2: Web Hacking for Beginners - Learn to identify and address web application vulnerabilities
- Course 3: WiFi Hacking for Beginners - Understand wireless network security from the ground up
- Course 4 WiFi Hacking using Evil Twin Attacks and Captive Portals - Explore advanced wireless penetration testing techniques
- Course 5: Social Engineering Masterclass - Develop critical awareness of human-centered security vulnerabilities
With 100 chapters organized across these five courses, learners receive granular, focused content that breaks complex concepts into digestible segments. This modular approach allows students to progress at their own pace while maintaining comprehensive coverage of ethical hacking fundamentals.
Accessibility Meets Quality Education
By hosting all courses on YouTube, GalaxyonKnowledge removes traditional barriers to cybersecurity education. There are no paywalls, subscription fees, or enrollment requirements. This democratized approach empowers aspiring security professionals, career changers, and cybersecurity enthusiasts worldwide to gain legitimate ethical hacking knowledge.
The free-to-access model benefits organizations as well, allowing companies to upskill their workforce in cybersecurity awareness and defensive practices without significant training budgets.
Ethical Focus for Responsible Learning
GalaxyonKnowledge emphasizes ethical hacking principles throughout all courses, ensuring learners understand the legal and moral responsibilities of cybersecurity professionals. This foundation helps students apply their knowledge responsibly and pursue legitimate career opportunities in the rapidly growing cybersecurity field.
Getting Started
All courses are now available on GalaxyonKnowledge YouTube channel. Whether you're beginning your cybersecurity journey or looking to expand your skillset, GalaxyonKnowledge's free ethical hacking courses provide the knowledge needed to succeed—in less than 4.5 hours.
The complete course curriculum can be mastered in just 4 hours, 21 minutes, and 21 seconds—making it the most efficient way to gain hands-on ethical hacking knowledge. This accelerated format benefits learners who want to build practical cybersecurity skills without sacrificing weeks of study time.
Comprehensive Curriculum Across Five Specialized Courses
GalaxyonKnowledge's structured learning path includes five complete courses, each containing multiple chapters delivered in an easy-to-follow video format:
- Course 1: Fedora Linux From Scratch - Master the foundational operating system used by cybersecurity professionals
- Course 2: Web Hacking for Beginners - Learn to identify and address web application vulnerabilities
- Course 3: WiFi Hacking for Beginners - Understand wireless network security from the ground up
- Course 4 WiFi Hacking using Evil Twin Attacks and Captive Portals - Explore advanced wireless penetration testing techniques
- Course 5: Social Engineering Masterclass - Develop critical awareness of human-centered security vulnerabilities
With 100 chapters organized across these five courses, learners receive granular, focused content that breaks complex concepts into digestible segments. This modular approach allows students to progress at their own pace while maintaining comprehensive coverage of ethical hacking fundamentals.
Accessibility Meets Quality Education
By hosting all courses on YouTube, GalaxyonKnowledge removes traditional barriers to cybersecurity education. There are no paywalls, subscription fees, or enrollment requirements. This democratized approach empowers aspiring security professionals, career changers, and cybersecurity enthusiasts worldwide to gain legitimate ethical hacking knowledge.
The free-to-access model benefits organizations as well, allowing companies to upskill their workforce in cybersecurity awareness and defensive practices without significant training budgets.
Ethical Focus for Responsible Learning
GalaxyonKnowledge emphasizes ethical hacking principles throughout all courses, ensuring learners understand the legal and moral responsibilities of cybersecurity professionals. This foundation helps students apply their knowledge responsibly and pursue legitimate career opportunities in the rapidly growing cybersecurity field.
Getting Started
All courses are now available on GalaxyonKnowledge YouTube channel. Whether you're beginning your cybersecurity journey or looking to expand your skillset, GalaxyonKnowledge's free ethical hacking courses provide the knowledge needed to succeed—in less than 4.5 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment