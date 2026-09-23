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Doha Coach Usha Nagrani Opens Coaching And Training Slots For Gulf Leaders Facing Growing Pressure
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Usha Nagrani is opening one-to-one coaching and corporate training slots for senior leaders across the GCC. Her programmes focus on decision-making, resilience and leading teams through demanding periods.
Doha, Qatar, September 23, 2026 - Senior leaders across the Gulf face pressure to meet business targets while managing people, change and their own career decisions, and Doha-based executive coach Usha Nagrani is opening new coaching and corporate training slots to help them lead through those demands.
The new slots are available to GCC executives and expatriate professionals seeking support with decisions that affect their teams, organisations and careers. The work covers situations such as steering a business through a difficult period, taking on a new leadership role and making a major career move.
Nagrani brings more than 20 years of experience in HR and talent, including work across the GCC. She has also completed training through an ICF-accredited programme. Her approach draws on both her experience inside organisations and her conversations with leaders about the challenges they may find difficult to raise at work.
Each engagement begins with an assessment of the leader's responsibilities and circumstances. Nagrani then designs a coaching programme around the decisions, habits and working relationships the leader needs to address. Her leadership development programme in Doha also supports managers moving into leadership roles for the first time.
Her work with expatriate leaders draws on her own experience of building a career away from home. In these engagements, she addresses communication across cultures, competing expectations and the need to make career choices while adapting to a different environment. She also offers career coaching for expats.
Nagrani uses frameworks including Run Your Own Race to help leaders examine established habits and consider whether those habits still serve them. The aim is to help each person develop a way of leading that fits their role and values while remaining effective under pressure.
Atreyi Basu, Corporate Communications Leader and Founder, describes Nagrani as a steady and direct thought partner.“Usha has always recognised the pressures people carry, addressed them directly, and done so without making anyone feel exposed. Those who work with her gain an honest thought partner and a rare sense of steadiness. It is no surprise she now coaches senior leaders; she will be an asset to every organisation she works with.”
Gauri Roy, a former Qatar-based client who is now an Early Childhood Educator at Saint Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Australia, says,“Working with Usha changed the way I see myself. She has a rare gift for helping you find clarity when everything feels foggy, not by giving you answers, but by asking the questions that make you find your own. She didn't just coach me; she helped me trust my own path and see my purpose.”
“Leadership today isn't about holding it together and hoping no one notices the strain,” Nagrani says.“It's about staying true to who you are while carrying real pressure. My work is simple at heart: helping leaders stay human, because that's what makes them, and their teams, last.”
About Usha Nagrani
Usha Nagrani is an executive coach based in Doha, Qatar. She works with senior leaders, managers and expatriate professionals across the GCC through one-to-one coaching and corporate training. She brings more than 20 years of experience in HR and talent and has completed training through an ICF-accredited programme. Her work addresses leadership decisions, resilience, emotional intelligence and the demands of working across cultures. She designs each engagement around the leader's role, circumstances and goals. More information is available at ushanagrani.
Doha, Qatar, September 23, 2026 - Senior leaders across the Gulf face pressure to meet business targets while managing people, change and their own career decisions, and Doha-based executive coach Usha Nagrani is opening new coaching and corporate training slots to help them lead through those demands.
The new slots are available to GCC executives and expatriate professionals seeking support with decisions that affect their teams, organisations and careers. The work covers situations such as steering a business through a difficult period, taking on a new leadership role and making a major career move.
Nagrani brings more than 20 years of experience in HR and talent, including work across the GCC. She has also completed training through an ICF-accredited programme. Her approach draws on both her experience inside organisations and her conversations with leaders about the challenges they may find difficult to raise at work.
Each engagement begins with an assessment of the leader's responsibilities and circumstances. Nagrani then designs a coaching programme around the decisions, habits and working relationships the leader needs to address. Her leadership development programme in Doha also supports managers moving into leadership roles for the first time.
Her work with expatriate leaders draws on her own experience of building a career away from home. In these engagements, she addresses communication across cultures, competing expectations and the need to make career choices while adapting to a different environment. She also offers career coaching for expats.
Nagrani uses frameworks including Run Your Own Race to help leaders examine established habits and consider whether those habits still serve them. The aim is to help each person develop a way of leading that fits their role and values while remaining effective under pressure.
Atreyi Basu, Corporate Communications Leader and Founder, describes Nagrani as a steady and direct thought partner.“Usha has always recognised the pressures people carry, addressed them directly, and done so without making anyone feel exposed. Those who work with her gain an honest thought partner and a rare sense of steadiness. It is no surprise she now coaches senior leaders; she will be an asset to every organisation she works with.”
Gauri Roy, a former Qatar-based client who is now an Early Childhood Educator at Saint Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Australia, says,“Working with Usha changed the way I see myself. She has a rare gift for helping you find clarity when everything feels foggy, not by giving you answers, but by asking the questions that make you find your own. She didn't just coach me; she helped me trust my own path and see my purpose.”
“Leadership today isn't about holding it together and hoping no one notices the strain,” Nagrani says.“It's about staying true to who you are while carrying real pressure. My work is simple at heart: helping leaders stay human, because that's what makes them, and their teams, last.”
About Usha Nagrani
Usha Nagrani is an executive coach based in Doha, Qatar. She works with senior leaders, managers and expatriate professionals across the GCC through one-to-one coaching and corporate training. She brings more than 20 years of experience in HR and talent and has completed training through an ICF-accredited programme. Her work addresses leadership decisions, resilience, emotional intelligence and the demands of working across cultures. She designs each engagement around the leader's role, circumstances and goals. More information is available at ushanagrani.
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