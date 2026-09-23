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Inorbit Mall Cyberabad To Bring 'Matcha Land' To Life
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 22 September 2026: Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is set to turn the atrium into a vibrant hub of matcha, movement and healthier living with The Match Social: Matcha Land, a curated two-day lifestyle festival bringing together the growing cultures of matcha, wellness, fitness, healthy food, athleisure and music. Taking place on 26th September and 27th September 2026 between 12pm – 9pm, Saturday and Sunday, the festival will offer visitors an immersive experience that goes beyond the café cup, combining discovery, movement and creativity in one social setting.
At the heart of the festival will be the Matcha Sommelier experience, giving visitors an opportunity to explore matcha through guided tastings and live preparation. Led by a matcha expert, the experience will introduce participants to different matcha varieties, flavour profiles and brewing techniques, while offering a closer look at the craft and ritual behind the increasingly popular beverage.
The festival will also introduce younger visitors to the world of matcha through an engaging Matcha Discovery activity sheet. Children can colour the matcha plant, discover how the leaf is transformed into matcha powder, learn about the traditional bamboo whisk and design their own matcha cup, turning an unfamiliar ingredient into a fun learning experience.
For those looking to take home a creative keepsake, the Matcha Tote Bag Painting activity will offer visitors the opportunity to personalise their own tote with matcha-inspired designs, adding a hands-on creative element to the festival.
With its mix of flavour, movement, creativity and music, Matcha Land aims to bring together Hyderabad's growing community of wellness enthusiasts, fitness lovers, families and lifestyle explorers for a weekend that celebrates matcha as part of a broader contemporary culture.
At the heart of the festival will be the Matcha Sommelier experience, giving visitors an opportunity to explore matcha through guided tastings and live preparation. Led by a matcha expert, the experience will introduce participants to different matcha varieties, flavour profiles and brewing techniques, while offering a closer look at the craft and ritual behind the increasingly popular beverage.
The festival will also introduce younger visitors to the world of matcha through an engaging Matcha Discovery activity sheet. Children can colour the matcha plant, discover how the leaf is transformed into matcha powder, learn about the traditional bamboo whisk and design their own matcha cup, turning an unfamiliar ingredient into a fun learning experience.
For those looking to take home a creative keepsake, the Matcha Tote Bag Painting activity will offer visitors the opportunity to personalise their own tote with matcha-inspired designs, adding a hands-on creative element to the festival.
With its mix of flavour, movement, creativity and music, Matcha Land aims to bring together Hyderabad's growing community of wellness enthusiasts, fitness lovers, families and lifestyle explorers for a weekend that celebrates matcha as part of a broader contemporary culture.
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