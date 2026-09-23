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Supreme Court Dismisses SLP Petition By Sharanam Aoa For Granting Of Additional FAR To Great Value Ekanam
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 22, 2026: In a significant legal development for Great Value Realty, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Great Value Sharanam Apartment Owners Association (AoA), declining to interfere with the judgment of the Hon'ble High Court of Allahabad concerning the grant of additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR) to Great Value Realty's ultra-luxury project, Ekanam, at Noida, 107.
The Supreme Court, after hearing the Senior Counsels appearing for both parties, recorded that it was“not inclined to interfere” with the impugned judgment and order of the Allahabad High Court and accordingly dismissed the SLP. With the Supreme Court's order, the judgment of the Hon'ble Allahabad High Court remains in-force, bringing finality to the proceedings and settling all matters related to the grant of additional FAR to Great Value Ekanam.
The respondent, Great Value Realty, was represented before the Supreme Court by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, along with Advocates Mahesh Aggarwal, Kartikay Dube and other members of the legal team.
Commenting on the development, Senior Advocate Mr. Mukul Rohatgi, said,“The Hon'ble Supreme Court, having heard the submissions of the parties, has found no ground to interfere with the judgment of the Hon'ble A2llahabad High Court and has consequently dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed by Sharnam AoA. The order brings finality to the challenge before the Court and reinforces the legal position emerging from the High Court proceedings.”
Mr. Payas Agarwal, Director, Great Value Realty, said,“We welcome the Supreme Court's order and the clarity it brings for all stakeholders. This conclusion allows us to put the matter behind us and focus our energies on the future. Great Value Realty remains committed to responsible development, transparent engagement with stakeholders and delivering enduring value through projects that contribute meaningfully to the communities they serve.”
The matter originated from the Association's challenge to the Noida Authority's approval of additional FAR to Great Value Ekanam. The Allahabad High Court, in its judgment, sustained the relevant orders, noting, among other aspects, that the Noida Authority had undertaken a verification exercise and found 978 valid consents, reflecting majority consent from the homeowners on the matter. The Court also recorded that the Authority had followed the prescribed process of inviting applications and objections.
The Supreme Court's order brings clarity to the regulatory and legal framework governing the additional FAR approved for Ekanam, reinforcing the orders passed by the competent authorities in the matter. It further strengthens Great Value Realty's foundation as it continues to build a differentiated portfolio of high-quality developments and contribute to the evolving real estate landscape of Noida.
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The Supreme Court, after hearing the Senior Counsels appearing for both parties, recorded that it was“not inclined to interfere” with the impugned judgment and order of the Allahabad High Court and accordingly dismissed the SLP. With the Supreme Court's order, the judgment of the Hon'ble Allahabad High Court remains in-force, bringing finality to the proceedings and settling all matters related to the grant of additional FAR to Great Value Ekanam.
The respondent, Great Value Realty, was represented before the Supreme Court by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, along with Advocates Mahesh Aggarwal, Kartikay Dube and other members of the legal team.
Commenting on the development, Senior Advocate Mr. Mukul Rohatgi, said,“The Hon'ble Supreme Court, having heard the submissions of the parties, has found no ground to interfere with the judgment of the Hon'ble A2llahabad High Court and has consequently dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed by Sharnam AoA. The order brings finality to the challenge before the Court and reinforces the legal position emerging from the High Court proceedings.”
Mr. Payas Agarwal, Director, Great Value Realty, said,“We welcome the Supreme Court's order and the clarity it brings for all stakeholders. This conclusion allows us to put the matter behind us and focus our energies on the future. Great Value Realty remains committed to responsible development, transparent engagement with stakeholders and delivering enduring value through projects that contribute meaningfully to the communities they serve.”
The matter originated from the Association's challenge to the Noida Authority's approval of additional FAR to Great Value Ekanam. The Allahabad High Court, in its judgment, sustained the relevant orders, noting, among other aspects, that the Noida Authority had undertaken a verification exercise and found 978 valid consents, reflecting majority consent from the homeowners on the matter. The Court also recorded that the Authority had followed the prescribed process of inviting applications and objections.
The Supreme Court's order brings clarity to the regulatory and legal framework governing the additional FAR approved for Ekanam, reinforcing the orders passed by the competent authorities in the matter. It further strengthens Great Value Realty's foundation as it continues to build a differentiated portfolio of high-quality developments and contribute to the evolving real estate landscape of Noida.
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