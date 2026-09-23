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Shiv Nadar School, Noida's Under-11 Boys Win CBSE North Zone Chess Championship
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shiv Nadar School, Noida has delivered a standout performance at the CBSE North Zone 1 Under-11 Boys Chess Championship, with its team going through the entire event unbeaten to finish in first place among 47 competing schools.
The champion squad - Agastya Agarwal, Avie Raj Singh, Dhanish Agarwal, and Atharva Chandra - won all six of their matches across the tournament, finishing with a maximum 12 match points and 20 game points, comfortably ahead of the field.
A Dominant Run
Competing in a strong regional field that included Amity International School Noida, Amity International School Vasundhara, Lotus Valley International School, Delhi Public School (Knowledge Park-V), and dozens of other schools from Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, Shiv Nadar School Noida's team stood out with a flawless six-wins-from-six record - no draws, no losses.
Their closest rivals, Amity International School Noida and Amity International School Vasundhara-6, both finished with 5 wins and 1 loss (10 match points each), underlining just how difficult it was to keep pace with the Shiv Nadar Noida quartet through the tournament.
Nationals Awaits in Jalandhar
Having topped their zone with a perfect record, Agastya, Avie, Dhanish, and Atharva now progress to the CBSE National Chess Championship, to be held in Jalandhar, Punjab - one of the most prestigious stages in Indian school chess, where zonal champions from across the country will compete for the national title.
Proud Moment for the School
An unbeaten run through a 47-team zonal field is no small feat, and it reflects the strength of Shiv Nadar School Noida's growing chess programme. As the team heads to Jalandhar, the school community will be cheering them on to carry their winning form onto the national stage.
The champion squad - Agastya Agarwal, Avie Raj Singh, Dhanish Agarwal, and Atharva Chandra - won all six of their matches across the tournament, finishing with a maximum 12 match points and 20 game points, comfortably ahead of the field.
A Dominant Run
Competing in a strong regional field that included Amity International School Noida, Amity International School Vasundhara, Lotus Valley International School, Delhi Public School (Knowledge Park-V), and dozens of other schools from Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, Shiv Nadar School Noida's team stood out with a flawless six-wins-from-six record - no draws, no losses.
Their closest rivals, Amity International School Noida and Amity International School Vasundhara-6, both finished with 5 wins and 1 loss (10 match points each), underlining just how difficult it was to keep pace with the Shiv Nadar Noida quartet through the tournament.
Nationals Awaits in Jalandhar
Having topped their zone with a perfect record, Agastya, Avie, Dhanish, and Atharva now progress to the CBSE National Chess Championship, to be held in Jalandhar, Punjab - one of the most prestigious stages in Indian school chess, where zonal champions from across the country will compete for the national title.
Proud Moment for the School
An unbeaten run through a 47-team zonal field is no small feat, and it reflects the strength of Shiv Nadar School Noida's growing chess programme. As the team heads to Jalandhar, the school community will be cheering them on to carry their winning form onto the national stage.
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