LED Display Industry Brief & Shanghai LED CHINA Exhibition Technical Overview

Exhibition Background: The 26th Shanghai International LED Exhibition (LED CHINA), September 15-17, Shanghai New International Expo Centre; five exhibitions in one, 1000+ exhibitors, targeting buyers from 160+ countries worldwide. Core keywords: COB, MiniLED, AI display control, lightweight structure, naked-eye 3D, XR virtual shooting, integrated sound, light, and vision.

I. New Structural Technologies

1. Lightweight Die-cast Aluminum + Modular Quick-Disassembly Structure: Cabinet weight reduction of 20%~30%, thinner design, tool-free quick assembly and disassembly of rental screens; supports curved and irregular shape splicing, reducing on-site debugging time, suitable for overseas exhibitions, touring performances, and rental scenarios. Foreign trade customers are particularly concerned about transportation costs and single-box weight.

2. COB Flip Chip Integrated Packaging Structure: P1.25/P1.56 small-pitch COB solutions have become the mainstream for high-end indoor displays, offering impact resistance, moisture resistance, and low reflectivity. At this exhibition, several manufacturers showcased substrate-free and thin-film packaging solutions, further reducing thickness and replacing traditional SMD solutions in conference rooms, command centers, and XR virtual studios.

3. Lens Optimized Optical Structure: Launched a new generation of lens technology, improving contrast and reducing power consumption. Outdoor screens exhibit improved visibility under strong light while also ensuring heat dissipation, making them suitable for outdoor advertising and sports venues.

4. Flexible/Curved Creative Screen Structures: Bendable thin-film LED modules, circular logo screens, cylindrical screens, wave-shaped screens, and naked-eye 3D integrated cabinet structures are popular structural solutions for cultural tourism and commercial shop windows.

II. New Electronic Technologies

1. Next-Generation MIP Interface Driver Technology: MIP solutions were widely showcased at this exhibition, simplifying wiring, reducing PCB interference, providing high grayscale, low refresh noise, and standard small-pitch COB, significantly reducing the load on receiver cards. This is a core underlying technology for future Mini/Micro LEDs.

2. AI Image Correction + Real-Time Image Quality Algorithm: Nova, Carlette, and other control system manufacturers upgraded their AI point-to-point correction, automatically eliminating batch color differences and splicing bright and dark lines; built-in AI noise reduction and HDR dynamic mapping support mixed use of multiple batches of cabinets, reducing on-site maintenance difficulty.

3. End-to-End Low-Latency Distributed Display and Control: Nova's Tianquan distributed system features nanosecond-level frame synchronization, 10-bit 4:4:4, and supports custom non-standard resolutions, solving the pain points of traditional distributed systems such as tearing and high latency. It is suitable for command centers and XR virtual shooting.

4. Integrated Android Embedded Broadcast Control All-in-One Machine: Integrated processors like the Nova TU20 Pro integrate a transmitter card and Android system, enabling wireless screen projection without the need for an external computer, providing a simplified solution for conference rooms and exhibition halls.

5. IoT Remote Monitoring: Real-time cloud reporting of power supply, temperature, and fault points; remote firmware upgrades; reduced maintenance costs for overseas projects; foreign trade clients are focusing on remote maintenance capabilities.

III. Exhibition Updates & Product Overvie w

2. Key Products Exhibited by Leading Companies

Nova Nebula: V-series 2-in-1 control server, ET-series multimedia server, C5+N20 rental integrated broadcast control console, TU20 Pro embedded all-in-one machine.

IV. List of Hot-Selling Products at the Exhibition

3. Integrated LED Poster Folding Screen: Comes with scroll wheels, asynchronous playback, temporary advertising for stores and exhibitions, high-volume channel product.

4. High-Brightness Outdoor Naked-Eye 3D Screen (10,000+ inch): P2.5/P3, high brightness, IP65 protection, commercial facades, popular in China and the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

5. Irregularly Shaped Creative Modules Circular, flexible curved, wave screens, customized projects for cultural tourism and brand showrooms.

6. AI Integrated Broadcast Control Processor: Computer-free wireless projection all-in-one machine, sold with the screen itself, enhancing the added value of the solution.

V. Industry Company New Product Updates

1. Nova Nebula: V-series 2-in-1 control server with 6-40 network ports, supporting up to 26MP cameras; new Unico software with enhanced BKG+OSD; ET-series multimedia servers supporting up to 16 channels of 4K hardware decoding; C5+N20 rental all-in-one machine with integrated touch control, suitable for stage rental scenarios; Tianquan distributed system for command center ultra-large screens.

2. Sanan Optoelectronics: Chip price increases have materialized; Mini flip chip capacity is prioritized for leading packaging plants.

VI. Raw Material Price Fluctuations (Early September 2026)

Key Conclusion: Upstream costs continue to rise, and the industry has entered a cycle of cost-driven price increases, with high-end chips, silver paste, and PCBs showing the most significant increases.

1. LED Chips: Outdoor large-pitch chips saw a slight increase of 5%~10%; Mini RGB flip chip supply and demand are tight, with increases of 12%~22%; red and yellow LED prices continue to strengthen due to indium raw material supply constraints.

2. LED Chips: Silver paste prices have risen sharply, accounting for over 30% of packaging costs; conventional SMD LED chip prices have increased by 6%~14% year-on-year; COB flip-chip LED chip capacity is tight, maintaining a premium.

3. PCB Circuit Boards: Prices for ordinary LED PCBs have increased by 18%~25% year-on-year; small-pitch thick copper and high-impedance precision PCBs have seen increases of nearly 30%, making them one of the core drivers of this price increase.

4. Precious Metals (Silver, Copper): Silver prices continue to rise, while copper prices fluctuate at high levels, directly pushing up packaging, PCB, and power supply costs.

5. Market Outlook: Precious metal prices are expected to gradually stabilize in Q4; the transmission of upstream price increases is nearing its end, and downstream bargaining pressure is increasing. Simply raising prices will lead to the loss of price-sensitive customers; companies must rely on structural optimization and value-added solutions to offset costs.

VII. Brief Summary (Key Business & Technology Decisions)

1. Technology Roadmap Judgment: The trend of high-end indoor small-pitch COB replacing SMD is clear; MIP driving, AI image quality correction, and lightweight structure are standard features of next-generation products; tiered needs of foreign trade customers: Europe and America favor XR and high-end conferences; Southeast Asia and the Middle East prioritize outdoor high-brightness, low-cost rental screens.

2. Supply Chain Risks: High costs of chips, PCBs, and silver paste necessitate allowing for raw material fluctuations in pricing cycles; prioritize securing delivery dates with leading packaging and PCB manufacturers; pricing needs dynamic updates to avoid profit erosion from rising raw material costs.

3. Exhibition Opportunities: High inquiry volume for naked-eye 3D, XR virtual shooting, lightweight rental screens, and integrated broadcast control equipment; overseas buyers increasingly prefer complete solutions rather than simply purchasing modules.

4. Competitive Strategy: With increasing hardware homogenization, value-added points are shifting towards control systems, AI correction, remote maintenance, and rapid delivery; foreign trade projects should emphasize lightweight enclosures, low power consumption, and easy installation to reduce logistics and labor costs for overseas customers.

5. Risk Warning: The industry price increase is driven by costs, not by a surge in demand; the price war in the low-end large-pitch LED market remains fierce; overseas markets require attention to certification and after-sales maintenance capabilities.

About Us

Xiaosan, was created by Mrs Ami Q and her husband Mr Z, founded in 2019, located in Guangdong province, is a professional factory specializing in providing led lighting solutions for nightclub, DJ disco and various entertainment venues.

1. Exhibition Updates – Overseas buyer attendance is rebounding, with an increased proportion of customers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, focusing on