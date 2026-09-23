EPN New York Fashion Week Delivers An International Fashion Spectacle.

MENAFN - GetNews) Global Designers, International Beauty and High Fashion Converge for an Extraordinary Day on the EPN NYFW Runway

NEW YORK, United States - September 22, 2026 - New York Fashion Week reached an international crescendo as EPN New York Fashion Week presented its highly anticipated International Runway Extravaganza, an extraordinary celebration of fashion, artistry and cultural expression.

Bringing together designers, models, beauty queens, industry leaders, media and distinguished guests from around the world, EPN NYFW transformed the runway into a vibrant showcase of global creativity. From romantic bridal couture and contemporary ready-to-wear to glamorous resort collections and dramatic eveningwear, the day celebrated fashion without borders.

Against the unmistakable energy of Manhattan, emerging talents shared the stage with established international designers, each bringing a distinctive point of view to the EPN NYFW runway.

The result was more than a series of fashion shows. It was an immersive journey through cultures, craftsmanship and creative expression-one that reflected EPN Fashion Week's growing international presence.

2:30 PM - FASHION FUSION

The afternoon began with Fashion Fusion, a spirited presentation that brought together designers with distinctly different aesthetics and an unmistakably international sensibility.

Shameless Opinion designer Amir Black presented a breathtaking bridal collection filled with romance and individuality. Striking gowns, distinctive accessories and unexpected details reimagined bridal fashion through a contemporary lens, offering a vision of the modern bride who is elegant, confident and entirely her own.

Designer Ashley Catalano followed with her“Ember and Ashes” ready-to-wear collection, bringing a fresh contemporary energy to the runway and demonstrating the expressive possibilities of modern fashion.

International glamour then took center stage as Lina Poffet, President of Miss Universe Switzerland, headlined the Swimwear & Resort Wear presentation.

Flying in from Zurich accompanied by 12 Miss Universe finalists, Poffet brought the glamour and international prestige of the pageant world to EPN NYFW. Bold yet sophisticated, the presentation radiated confidence, beauty and effortless resort elegance as the international finalists commanded the runway with infectious energy.

5:00 PM - TESSY COUTURE THE LABEL

At 5:00 PM, the spotlight belonged exclusively to designer Tessy Bucher of Tessy Couture the Label, whose solo presentation delivered a dramatic change of mood.

Bucher took guests on a fashion journey that moved effortlessly between glamorous eveningwear and edgy, daring silhouettes.

Femininity met attitude. Elegance met rebellion.

The collection revealed a designer unafraid to experiment with contrasts, presenting pieces created for a woman who embraces glamour while refusing to be confined by convention.

8:00 PM - COUTURE, GLAMOUR & THE RED CARPET

As evening descended over Manhattan, EPN NYFW entered its most glamorous chapter.

A sophisticated red carpet and VIP reception welcomed distinguished guests, sponsors, designers, international models and members of the fashion community before the evening's highly anticipated couture showcase.

The runway then came alive with collections celebrating drama, craftsmanship, heritage and unapologetic glamour.

MONICA GRUBER -“SILVER STAR”

Opening the 8:00 PM presentation was German designer Monica Gruber, who traveled from Germany to unveil her dazzling“Silver Star” Collection.

A celebration of femininity, confidence and modern glamour, Silver Star transformed a luminous palette of white and silver into a provocative vision of contemporary luxury.

There was an unmistakably goddess-like quality to the collection.

Shimmering silver captured the runway lights, sculptural details celebrated the female form, and dramatic flowing trains created an almost celestial aura. Each look allowed the woman wearing it to command attention with strength, sensuality and elegance.

It was fashion designed not simply to enter a room-but to own it.

RENU GUPTA -“THE GOLDEN MUSE”

Designer Renu Gupta transported the audience into a world of opulence with her magnificent“Golden Muse” Collection.

Regal. Radiant. Timeless.

Rooted in the richness of Indian heritage, the collection celebrated the artistry, ornamentation and cultural traditions of India while interpreting them through the lens of an international runway.

Luxurious fabrics, intricate embellishments, luminous gold tones and masterful detailing transformed each silhouette into wearable art.

Golden Muse became a beautiful conversation between heritage and modernity-a reminder that tradition does not stand still; it evolves, inspires and continues to captivate new generations.

VAVA ZADI - FEARLESS FEMININITY

Returning to the EPN NYFW runway, designer Vava Zadi presented a striking collection defined by couture sophistication, dramatic silhouettes and fearless femininity.

Evoking the glamour of a bygone era while confidently rewriting its rules, the collection embraced theatrical proportions and commanding silhouettes for the modern woman.

There was nostalgia in its elegance, but nothing nostalgic about its attitude.

This was femininity expressed with strength-sophisticated, dramatic and completely self-assured.

LINA POFFET - RESORT GLAMOUR REIMAGINED

Lina Poffet returned to the runway with a glamorous Resort Wear collection that pushed far beyond traditional notions of swimwear.

From intricately embellished two-piece ensembles to sculptural one-pieces and dramatic statement creations, the collection blurred the boundaries between swimwear, resort wear and fantasy couture.

Designed for a woman who views travel as an occasion to make an entrance, the collection transformed resort dressing into pure spectacle-glamorous, confident and undeniably international.

FASHION WITHOUT BORDERS

While the extraordinary collections commanded the runway, the significance of EPN New York Fashion Week extended well beyond fashion itself.

Throughout the day, designers, entrepreneurs, international guests, media representatives, models, creatives and industry professionals gathered under one roof, transforming the event into a dynamic global networking destination.

Connections were made. Ideas were exchanged. New collaborations began.

For EPN Fashion Week, creating those opportunities is as important as what happens beneath the runway lights.

Founder and Producer Maggie Delany captured the philosophy behind the event:

“This is more than a fashion show-it's a movement. We're bringing together the world's most daring talents to create a runway experience that transcends borders and inspires everyone.”

That vision could be felt throughout September 12: fashion as a universal language capable of bringing together different cultures, perspectives and creative traditions in one extraordinary New York experience.

ABOUT EPN NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

EPN New York Fashion Week is an international platform bringing together designers, fashion professionals, models, entrepreneurs, media and fashion enthusiasts in celebration of creativity, innovation and global style.

Committed to providing opportunities for both emerging and established designers, EPN Fashion Week creates a stage where distinctive creative voices can be discovered, celebrated and connected with an international audience.

The September 12, 2026 International Runway Extravaganza embodied that mission-celebrating established talent while opening the runway to new creative voices and bringing together fashion influences from across the globe.

For one extraordinary day in Manhattan, cultures converged, creativity took center stage, and the runway became a passport to the world.

EPN NEW YORK FASHION WEEK

Where Fashion, Culture and the World Meet on the Runway.