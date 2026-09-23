KLYVOREK Positions AI-Assisted Documentation For The Future Of Law Enforcement

MENAFN - GetNews) Emerging platform expands beyond police report writing to address the broader documentation demands facing law enforcement agencies.

ATLANTA, GA - September 22, 2026 - KLYVOREK, an emerging AI-assisted law enforcement documentation platform, is positioning itself for a future in which artificial intelligence helps law enforcement professionals spend less time organizing information and more time applying the judgment, experience, and decision-making that policing requires.

KLYVOREK was created after founder Edward Brown, a law enforcement and security professional with more than 30 years of experience, repeatedly observed a familiar problem: capable officers could clearly explain what happened during an incident, yet their written documentation did not always reflect the quality of their police work.

But Brown believes police reports represent only the beginning of a much larger opportunity.

“Law enforcement runs on documentation,” Brown said.“Officers don't just police. They document policing. Police reports were our starting point, but AI-assisted law enforcement documentation is the larger category we are building toward.”

KLYVOREK currently assists law enforcement personnel with turning officer-provided facts into structured incident reports and drafts of search and arrest warrant applications. As the platform matures, KLYVOREK plans to evaluate additional documentation-intensive workflows based on feedback and demonstrated needs from law enforcement professionals.

The platform's philosophy is straightforward:

The officer provides the facts. AI assists with the documentation. The officer reviews the result and remains in control.

The company believes this approach may be particularly valuable to small and midsize law enforcement agencies, where limited staffing can make administrative workload especially consequential.

Rather than asking how much police work artificial intelligence can perform, KLYVOREK is pursuing a different question:

Which documentation burdens can AI responsibly reduce while preserving human judgment, verification, accountability, and control?

As artificial intelligence becomes more common throughout government and public safety, KLYVOREK intends to participate in that conversation not simply as a software provider, but as an advocate for responsible, practical, law enforcement-centered AI adoption.

“The future isn't about AI doing police work,” Brown said.“It's about giving law enforcement professionals better tools to document the work they're already doing.”

About KLYVOREK

KLYVOREK, a division of the American Academy of Advanced Thinking, LLC, is an AI-assisted law enforcement documentation platform designed to help officers create clear, structured incident reports and draft search and arrest warrant applications while keeping law enforcement personnel in control of the final document.