(MENAFN- GetNews) New York, United States - 22 September, 2026 - Hyderabad has now become one of the most prominent places for hiring data scientists with a number of vacancies in the field of analytics, machine learning, and AI. If you are a candidate with the question“Which is the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad?” then you should know that there is one institute which will definitely give you all the answers: Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA). In this guide, we tell you why Boston Institute of Analytics is rated #1 with respect to placements, how the Boston Institute of Analytics Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance differs from others, and what to expect regarding the cost of the program and other details. Boston Institute of Analytics: Ranked #1 International Training Institute for Data Science in Hyderabad Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) is popularly acclaimed to be Ranked #1 International Training Institute for data science in Hyderabad because of its result-oriented program and strong industry connect. It offers a curriculum designed jointly by its recruiting managers to make sure it aligns with the job roles of analysts, data scientists, and machine learning engineers. Thus, Boston Institute of Analytics can be considered a better option for a Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance. The unique selling point of Boston Institute of Analytics is its placement engine and 360-degree Career Support framework. Students get complete guidance including resume creation, individual interview training, LinkedIn optimization and access to a job portal connected with 350+ hiring partners. This process has led to 92% placement success in 90 days after the course, with an average salary starting at ₹10.5 LPA for data analysts and ₹18.5 LPA for ML engineers. Through its various programs such as the Data Science Certification (4 months), Diploma (6 Months), and Master Diploma (10 Months), Boston Institute of Analytics provides options for beginners, professional learners, and career changers equally. With an in-depth study of more than 20 different tools and technologies, including Python, SQL, Machine Learning Libraries, Power BI, Tableau, and so on, the students become job-ready right after their graduation. When searching for the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad, the best option would be Boston Institute of Analytics. What sets Boston Institute of Analytics apart?

Industry-aligned curriculum co-designed with hiring managers

Double certification in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence

Dedicated placement engine integrated with 350+ partner companies

Live projects and internships that mirror real job responsibilities 360° Career Support covering resume building, interview preparation, LinkedIn optimization, and access to partner companies Multiple industry trainings and placement-focused reviews highpoint Boston Institute of Analytics as a top choice for the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance, particularly for candidates whose primary goal is a high-quality job in 90 days or less. Course Programs, Duration, and Fees at Boston Institute of Analytics The Boston Institute of Analytics offers three programs with different career levels and depth of learning requirements based on industry demands. First is Data Science Certification which costs ₹97,000 and takes 4 months to complete. It is recommended to those learners who are looking for quick entry into the profession through learning basic programming skills like Python and SQL, and other statistical and machine learning fundamentals. Those learners who seek more specialization can choose the Data Science Diploma (6 Months, ₹1,40,000). This program covers not only more topics but it provides deeper knowledge in advanced machine learning, feature engineering, basics of deployment and capstone project. The best option among three is the Data Science Master Diploma which costs ₹1,75,000 and lasts for 10 months. It includes additional mentorship, advanced AI/ML modules and more industry projects. Each program includes dual certification (Data Science + AI), which makes them quite competitive for getting the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad. 360° Career Support is provided in each program, which consists of resume building, one-to-one interview preparation, LinkedIn Optimization and access to job portal of Boston Institute of Analytics where there are 350+ hiring partners. High 92% placement rate within 90 days and average salary between from ~₹10.5 LPA to ~₹18.5 LPA. Boston Institute of Analytics offers three flagship programs tailored for different career stages and depth of learning:

Data Science Certification (4 Months) – ₹97,000

Data Science Diploma (6 Months) – ₹1,40,000 Data Science Master Diploma (10 Months) – ₹1,75,000 These programs are designed for:

Fresh graduates aiming for analyst/scientist roles

Working professionals transitioning into data science/AI Engineers and IT professionals upskilling into ML and advanced analytics All tracks include:

Instructor-led live sessions

Hands-on labs with real datasets

Capstone projects aligned to business problems Access to Boston Institute of Analytics exclusive job portal and campus drives

Program Duration Fee (INR) Certification Best For Data Science Certification 4 Months ₹97,000 Industry-Recognized Certificate Working professionals, quick upskilling Data Science Diploma 6 Months ₹1,40,000 Guaranteed 2 months Internship (Data Science Intern) Career switchers, fresh graduates Data Science Master Diploma 10 Months ₹1,75,000 Guaranteed 6 months On-Job Training (Data Scientist) Deep specialization, leadership tracks

For candidates equalling the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad, Boston Institute of Analytics controlled progression from certification to master diploma provides a clear ROI path tied to placement consequences.

360° Career Support: Resume Building, Interview Preparation, and Access to Partner Companies

The Boston Institute of Analytics makes a difference with its Data Science Course in Hyderabad through Placement Assistance with a 360° Career Support model that goes beyond mere placement cells. The model provides customized and specific guidance to the learners right from the start to prepare them as interview ready candidates. The purpose of career assistance is to make the learners eligible for analyst positions, data scientists and machine learning engineers.

Career support starts with resume building and the students get ATS compliant, keywords optimized resumes based on specific job profiles. Mentors from Boston Institute of Analytics hold one-on-one interview preparation sessions for the candidates with emphasis on technical preparation, HR interviews, and even discussing case studies. In addition, they help the learners optimize their LinkedIn accounts and prepare for recruiter calls.

Importantly, Boston Institute of Analytics offers direct access to these partner firms via the job portal and campus recruitment drives that take place on a regular basis. The institute's network has more than 350 companies that hire talent through the Boston Institute of Analytics portal. Such students get to experience opportunities that may not be easily found on other portals, which is why Boston Institute of Analytics is regarded as the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad.

This includes:

Resume Building



Role-specific resumes for data analyst, data scientist, and ML engineer profiles ATS-friendly formatting and keyword optimization

Interview Preparation



1:1 mock interviews with mentors and industry experts

Technical + HR interview drills Case study and problem-solving practice

LinkedIn Optimization



Profile overhaul for visibility to recruiters Guidance on content, projects, and endorsements

Access to Partner Companies



Exclusive job portal with curated data science openings Campus drives and referral-based hiring through 350+ partner firms

Career Support Component Key Features Resume Building - Role-specific resumes for data analyst, data scientist, and ML engineer profiles - ATS-friendly formatting and keyword optimization Interview Preparation - 1:1 mock interviews with mentors and industry experts - Technical + HR interview drills - Case study and problem-solving practice LinkedIn Optimization - Profile overhaul for visibility to recruiters - Guidance on content, projects, and endorsements Access to Partner Companies - Exclusive job portal with curated data science openings - Campus drives and referral-based hiring through 350+ partner firms

This end-to-end provision is a key differentiator when assessing the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad, as many organizations offer only basic placement cells without structured, personalized guidance.

Placement Success & Statistics at Boston Institute of Analytics

What sets Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) apart from other data science institutes in Hyderabad is its clear and results-oriented approach to placements. According to statistics provided by the institute, 92% of students are successfully placed within 90 days of completing their courses in the positions of analysts, data scientists, and machine learning engineers. The fact speaks volumes about the industry-oriented nature of its curriculum and powerful placement mechanism.

The secret to such high success lies in Boston Institute of Analytics well-developed recruitment pipeline. The students have access to 350+ companies via an exclusive job portal and periodic campus drives. Such companies include IT services companies, product companies, Fintech companies, and analytics teams that hire entry-level and mid-level candidates for the above-mentioned positions.

The placement statistics from Boston Institute of Analytics are further marked by the excellent salary packages being offered. The average salary is around ₹10.5 LPA for the Data Analyst program, ₹14.2 LPA for the Data Scientist program, and ₹18.5 LPA for the ML Engineer program. These are some of the reasons why Boston Institute of Analytics is considered the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad for those with Placement Assistance.

Metric / Feature Details Placement Rate 92% placed within 90 days of course completion (analyst / scientist / ML roles) Hiring Partners 350+ companies via exclusive job portal and campus drives Career Support Offered Resume building, 1:1 interview prep, LinkedIn optimization, mentor-led mock interviews (360° support) Average Starting Salary – Data Analyst Track ~₹10.5 LPA Average Starting Salary – Data Scientist Track ~₹14.2 LPA Average Starting Salary – ML Engineering Track ~₹18.5 LPA

These figures location Boston Institute of Analytics as a leader for the Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance, particularly for candidates directing mid-to-high salary groups in analytics and AI roles.

20+ Programming Tools, Libraries & Technologies Covered

A strong official stack is essential for any Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad. Boston Institute of Analytics program covers 20+ programming tools, libraries, and technologies, guaranteeing graduates are job-ready from day one.

Core tools and technologies include:



Programming Languages: Python, SQL, R (basics)

Data Manipulation & Analysis: Pandas, NumPy

Machine Learning: Scikit-learn, XGBoost, LightGBM

Deep Learning (in advanced tracks): TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch basics

Data Visualization: Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotly, Power BI, Tableau

Big Data & Cloud (exposure): Spark basics, AWS/GCP overview for data pipelines

Version Control & Collaboration: Git, GitHub

Notebooks & IDEs: Jupyter, VS Code

Databases: MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB (intro) Statistics & Math for DS: Descriptive & inferential stats, probability, linear algebra essentials

This breadth of attention ensures that Boston Institute of Analytics Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance is not limited to theory but trains learners with a production-grade toolkit.

How Boston Institute of Analytics Compares to Other Institutes in Hyderabad?

When searching for the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad, candidates characteristically come across names like ACTE, DataMites, Innomatics, 360DigiTMG, ExcelR, and others. While numerous of these offer decent training, Boston Institute of Analytics stands out on placement structure, partner network, and salary outcomes.

Comparative Overview

Institute Approx. Fee Range (INR) Placement Support Hiring Network Avg. Starting Salary (Reported) Key Differentiator Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) ₹97,000 – ₹1,75,000 360° career support, 1:1 interview prep, exclusive job portal 350+ partner companies ₹10.5–18.5 LPA (role-wise) Ranked #1 international training institute; strong placement engine ACTE Hyderabad ₹60,000 – ₹90,000 Basic placement assistance, resume & interview tips Moderate ₹4–8 LPA (varies by role) Affordable, broad IT course catalogue DataMites ₹65,000 – ₹90,000 Placement support, global certifications Good, but less localized ₹5–9 LPA Globally recognized certifications Innomatics Research Labs ₹75,000 – ₹95,000 Internship + placement assistance Strong in local startups ₹4.5–8 LPA Internship-focused programs 360DigiTMG ₹65,000 – ₹85,000 Career guidance, resume prep, recruiter connects Moderate to good ₹5–9 LPA Comprehensive placement support claims ExcelR ₹60,000 – ₹80,000 Placement cell, flexible learning modes Moderate ₹4–7 LPA Flexible schedules, multiple cities

Sources and market analyses dependably show that while many institutes claim“placement assistance,” Boston Institute of Analytics structured, metric-driven method and higher average salary bands make it the favorited choice for the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad.

Why Boston Institute of Analytics Ranks #1 for Placement Support in Hyderabad?

Boston Institute of Analytics is one of the premier placement institutions in Hyderabad since it offers industry-specific training along with career assistance. Students gain hands-on experience via project work, internship, and career-based learning in order to develop the skills that companies want from them. Moreover, Boston Institute of Analytics offers students the chance to get connected to a wide array of corporate houses and relevant job prospects.

The career assistance staff of Boston Institute of Analytics assists students in their quest for jobs through career assistance in different areas, including resume building, optimizing LinkedIn profiles, interview practice, etc.

The placement assistance offered by Boston Institute of Analytics doesn't only involve making job announcements. Boston Institute of Analytics 360-degree process involves training, development, internship, and career assistance as well. The Hyderabad campus of Boston Institute of Analytics with its career-oriented programs and placement assistance will be helpful in taking students closer to their careers in the field of data science, artificial intelligence, finance, cybersecurity, and others.

Several factors contribute to Boston Institute of Analytics position as the top-ranked institute for the Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance:

Dedicated Placement Engine Unlike generic placement cells, Boston Institute of Analytics operates a dedicated engine that actively matches candidates to roles based on skills, projects, and preferences.

Exclusive Job Portal & Partner Network Access to 350+ companies via an exclusive portal means learners see curated openings not always available on public job boards.

Role-Specific Training Tracks Separate tracks for data analyst, data scientist, and ML engineer roles ensure focused skill development aligned to specific job descriptions.

Mentor-Led Mock Interviews Regular 1:1 sessions with mentors who have hiring experience improve confidence and performance in real interviews.

Transparent Placement Metrics Clear reporting of placement rates, time-to-placement, and salary bands builds trust and helps candidates set realistic expectations.

For anyone prioritizing job products over brand names alone, these fundamentals make Boston Institute of Analytics the logical choice for the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad.

FAQs: Data Science Course in Hyderabad

1. What is the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad for placements?

The Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad for placements is offered by Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA). BIA is recognized as a Ranked #1 International Training Institute with a 92% placement rate within 90 days of course completion, and average starting salaries ranging from ~₹10.5 LPA (Data Analyst) to ~₹18.5 LPA (ML Engineering).

2. Does Boston Institute of Analytics provide a Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance?

Yes. Boston Institute of Analytics offers a dedicated Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance, including:



360° Career Support (resume building, interview preparation, LinkedIn optimization)

1:1 mentor-led mock interviews

Access to an exclusive job portal with 350+ hiring partners Campus drives and referral-based hiring

This end-to-end placement framework makes Boston Institute of Analytics a top choice for candidates focused on job outcomes.

3. Why is Boston Institute of Analytics ranked #1 for placement support in Hyderabad?

Boston Institute of Analytics is ranked #1 for placement support because of:



A dedicated placement engine that actively matches candidates to roles

350+ partner companies via an exclusive job portal

Role-specific training tracks (Data Analyst, Data Scientist, ML Engineer)

Transparent placement metrics: 92% placed within 90 days Higher average salary bands compared to most local institutes

These factors cooperatively position Boston Institute of Analytics as the principal institute for the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad when placement is the primary goal.

4. What are the fees for the Data Science Course in Hyderabad at Boston Institute of Analytics?

Boston Institute of Analytics offers three flagship programs:



Data Science Certification (4 Months) – ₹97,000

Data Science Diploma (6 Months) – ₹1,40,000 Data Science Master Diploma (10 Months) – ₹1,75,000

These fees include live instructor-led training, hands-on projects, double certification (Data Science + AI), and full 360° career support.

5. What placement statistics can I expect after completing Boston Institute of Analytics Data Science Course in Hyderabad?

Boston Institute of Analytics placement statistics for its Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance include:



Placement Rate: 92% placed within 90 days (analyst / scientist / ML roles)

Hiring Partners: 350+ companies via exclusive job portal and campus drives

Average Starting Salary – Data Analyst Track: ~₹10.5 LPA

Average Starting Salary – Data Scientist Track: ~₹14.2 LPA Average Starting Salary – ML Engineering Track: ~₹18.5 LPA

These metrics are among the most transparent and outcome-focused in Hyderabad's training market.

6. What kind of career support does Boston Institute of Analytics provide?

Boston Institute of Analytics provides 360° Career Support, which includes:



Resume Building: Role-specific, ATS-friendly resumes for analyst, scientist, and ML roles

Interview Preparation: 1:1 mock interviews with mentors, technical + HR drills, case study practice

LinkedIn Optimization: Profile overhaul for recruiter visibility and personal branding Access to Partner Companies: Exclusive job portal, curated openings, and referral-based hiring

This complete support system is a key reason Boston Institute of Analytics is measured the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad for placement-focused learners.

7. How many tools and technologies are covered in Boston Institute of Analytics Data Science Course in Hyderabad?

Boston Institute of Analytics protections 20+ programming tools, libraries, and technologies, including:



Python, SQL, R (basics)

Pandas, NumPy, Scikit-learn, XGBoost, LightGBM

TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorch (in advanced tracks)

Matplotlib, Seaborn, Plotly, Power BI, Tableau

Git, GitHub, Jupyter, VS Code

MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB (intro) Spark basics and cloud exposure (AWS/GCP overview)

This ensures alumni are equipped with a production-grade toolkit for real-world data science roles.

8. Who should enroll in Boston Institute of Analytics' Data Science programs in Hyderabad?

Boston Institute of Analytics programs are ideal for:



Fresh graduates (B, B.Sc, BCA, BBA, etc.) targeting analyst or junior data scientist roles

Working professionals in IT, finance, or operations transitioning into data science/AI

Career switchers from non-tech backgrounds seeking structured, mentor-led training Experienced analysts upskilling into machine learning and advanced analytics

If your precedence is a Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance that centrals to job offers within 3–6 months, Boston Institute of Analytics tracks are specifically designed for this outcome.

9. How does Boston Institute of Analytics compare to other data science institutes in Hyderabad?

Compared to other popular institutes (ACTE, DataMites, Innomatics, 360DigiTMG, ExcelR), Boston Institute of Analytics stands out on:



Placement Structure: Dedicated placement engine vs. generic placement cells

Hiring Network: 350+ partner companies with exclusive job portal access

Salary Outcomes: Higher average starting salaries (₹10.5–18.5 LPA vs. ₹4–9 LPA typical elsewhere) Career Support: 360° support with 1:1 mentor-led interview prep

For applicants evaluating the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad, Boston Institute of Analytics outcome-driven prototypical offers a clear advantage.

10. Is Boston Institute of Analytics a good choice for the Best Data Science Course in Hyderabad if I want a job in 90 days?

Yes. Boston Institute of Analytics is specifically optimized for fast, high-quality placements, with:



92% of learners placed within 90 days of course completion

Role-specific training aligned to analyst, scientist, and ML job descriptions Continuous interview practice and employer access throughout the program

If your goal is to locked a data science or AI role within 90 days, Boston Institute of Analytics Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance is one of the most dependable options in the market.

Final Verdict

Are you looking for a Top Data Science Course in Hyderabad with Placement Assistance where the emphasis is on getting a real job rather than marketing? Then Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA) will be your best bet.

Boston Institute of Analytics brings together the reputation of being a Ranked #1 International Training Institute with a robust placement process, 350+ hiring partners, and numbers, 92% placed within 90 days and an average salary package of ~₹10.5 LPA (Data Analyst), ~₹14.2 LPA (Data Scientist) and ~₹18.5 LPA (ML Engineering).

It has got its 360° Career Support which takes care of resume creation, interview preparation on a one-on-one basis, LinkedIn profile improvement and direct access to partner companies which means the students get more than just training. Along with all of this comes a curriculum that includes 20+ programming languages, libraries, and technologies as well as 3 different pricing tiers (₹97,000 to ₹1,75,000).