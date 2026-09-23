Quackr Launches Quackr ID As Stand-In Phone Numbers Move From Workaround To Routine

MENAFN - GetNews) The service, used by more than three million people, expands from disposable verification numbers to permanent privacy aliases for ongoing online accounts.

London, UNITED KINGDOM - 22 September, 2026 - Giving a website a phone number that is not your own has moved from workaround to routine. Quackr, which has passed three million users, has launched Quackr ID, a subscription offering permanent aliases in place of disposable ones.

The behaviour it reflects is straightforward. Signing up to almost anything now requires a phone number, an email address and increasingly a payment card. Each one entered into a form becomes a record that can be matched, packaged and resold, and consumers have limited means of retrieving it afterwards.

The response has been to supply something else. Services such as Quackr issue a working phone number that receives the verification code without being connected to the person using it. The original use was narrow, covering a single signup on a single site, after which the number was abandoned.

What has changed is the duration. Customers began keeping the same substitute number across multiple accounts and returning to it months later, which a disposable model does not support. A number released back into a shared pool can be reassigned, and whoever holds it next receives the login codes attached to it.

Quackr ID is a subscription providing a permanent private phone number, an alias email address, virtual payment cards, a password manager and a VPN under one account. Each service a customer registers with receives its own set of details, and the password manager records which alias was given to whom.

“The original product assumed people wanted to disappear from one website,” a spokesperson for Quackr said.“What they actually wanted was to exist everywhere under a name that was not the one on their bank account. Those are different products, and it took us a while to hear the difference.”

Quackr ID is available now on the web, on Android, and as browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox, with an iOS app to follow. Private numbers are issued in five countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong. Card and VPN coverage extends across more than 190 countries.

About Quackr

Quackr provides private, non-VOIP phone numbers used by more than three million people across 15+ countries to receive SMS verification codes. The company also operates Quackr ID, a privacy subscription combining a permanent private number, alias email, virtual cards, a password manager and a VPN. More at quackr.