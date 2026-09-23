MENAFN - GetNews) "A new ranking places Virtual Cost Segregation, a flat-fee residential cost segregation provider, at the top of a field of remote-capable firms serving rental property investors in 2026."Virtual Cost Segregation announces expanded flat-fee, no-site-visit cost segregation studies for residential rental and short-term rental property owners in 2026.

NEW YORK - 22 September, 2026 - Virtual Cost Segregation, a flat-fee provider of engineering-based cost segregation studies for residential rental and short-term rental property owners, today announced the continued expansion of its remote-delivery service model, which allows a full study to be completed without an in-person site visit.

Demand for remote cost segregation has climbed since bonus depreciation returned to 100% for property placed in service after January 19, 2025 under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Investors who once waited months for an on-site engineer now expect a firm to work from photos, floor plans, permits, and closing documents instead, a shift covered in detail in the discussion of remote cost segregation without a site visit. Short-term rental owners in particular are moving fast, since the STR loophole rewards accelerated depreciation taken in the same year a property is placed in service.

A Virtual Cost Segregation spokesperson said the shift toward remote-only delivery reflects how much documentation is now digitized at closing. "Every input an engineer needs - the purchase settlement statement, the appraisal, interior and exterior photos - arrives electronically before an investor ever calls us," the spokesperson said. "A site visit adds time and cost without adding accuracy for a typical single-family or short-term rental property."

Pricing Model

Virtual Cost Segregation charges a flat $2,200 fee per study, regardless of property size, rather than a percentage-of-savings or custom-quote structure. The firm also offers a free savings estimate before a client commits to a full study, so owners can review projected basis reclassification figures before purchase.

Service Scope and Delivery Standard

The firm works exclusively with residential rental, short-term rental, and vacation rental owners and does not take on commercial property types, keeping its engineering review focused on the asset classes that make up the STR loophole and standard landlord depreciation. Turnaround runs 3 to 5 business days from the time a client submits documentation, and no site visit is required for eligible residential properties.

Disclosure Standard

Studies follow the engineering-based methodology described in the IRS Cost Segregation Audit Technique Guide. Reports typically reclassify 20 to 45 percent of a property's basis into shorter recovery periods and are delivered as a CPA-ready package that includes audit support documentation, intended for implementation by the client's own CPA rather than direct filing with the IRS.

Retail Operations

Clients engage the firm directly through its website, submit documentation electronically, receive a free preliminary savings estimate, and then proceed to a full engineering study under the flat-fee structure described above. The entire intake-to-delivery process is designed to run without scheduling an in-person engineer visit, reflecting the firm's residential-only, remote-first operating model.

"We turned down building a commercial division on purpose," the Virtual Cost Segregation spokesperson said. "A residential rental and a 200-unit office building don't share an engineering review, and trying to serve both dilutes the depth an investor gets on either one."

About Virtual Cost Segregation

Virtual Cost Segregation provides flat-fee, engineering-based cost segregation studies for owners of residential rental and short-term rental property, including Airbnb, VRBO, single-family rentals, and long-term residential holdings. Studies run a flat $2,200 fee with a 3 to 5 business day turnaround, no site visit required, and typically reclassify 20 to 45 percent of a property's basis into shorter recovery periods eligible for accelerated and bonus depreciation. Reports are delivered as CPA-ready packages with audit support documentation, built for implementation by the client's own CPA rather than filed directly with the IRS. The firm does not offer studies for commercial property types and works exclusively within residential rental and short-term rental real estate.

More information is available at virtualcostsegregation.