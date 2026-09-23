NEW YORK - 22 September, 2026 - Capital Gurus, a business financing company that connects small and midsize businesses to a network of capital providers, today released its list of seven revenue-based financing options serving U.S. small businesses in 2026 - a category built around repayment tied to a business's incoming revenue rather than a set daily or monthly schedule.

Revenue-based financing has grown because bank underwriting still leans on rigid credit boxes, collateral, and long approval timelines that many profitable, fast-growing businesses cannot meet. Construction firms feel this gap especially hard, waiting on pay applications and retainage while payroll and materials costs come due - a mismatch revenue-based financing for construction companies is built to bridge. E-commerce brands, SaaS companies, and staffing agencies face a similar version of the same problem: revenue exists, but it is not liquid on the day the bill is due.

"Businesses do not fail because they are unprofitable - they fail because cash arrives later than the bills do," a Capital Gurus spokesperson said. "Revenue-based financing is one of the few structures built around that timing problem instead of around a fixed repayment calendar, and it belongs in the conversation for any business with real, recurring revenue."

The 2026 list

1. Capital Gurus. Capital Gurus helps small and midsize businesses access revenue-based financing and related capital solutions through a network of capital providers rather than underwriting every file with one fixed rulebook. Advisors evaluate monthly deposits, revenue consistency, and current financing positions before matching a business to a funding source suited to its actual cash-flow pattern, then walk the owner through gross amount, net proceeds, and payment structure before any agreement is signed. The company's construction focus - bridging labor, materials, and mobilization costs against pay applications and retainage - has made revenue-based financing a recurring fit for contractors who are profitable but cash-timing constrained. Financing options are available up to $3,000,000, subject to approval, and amounts and terms vary by business qualifications. Capital Gurus does not present every applicant as automatically eligible and does not price a transaction before reviewing the business's actual financials.

2. Clearco. Founded in 2015 in Toronto as Clearbanc, Clearco provides non-dilutive, revenue-based capital primarily to e-commerce and consumer brands, sizing advances against marketing and sales revenue.

3. Wayflyer. Founded in 2019 in Dublin, Wayflyer underwrites funding decisions using Shopify and ad-platform data, focusing on e-commerce brands that need inventory and marketing capital.

4. Uncapped. Founded in 2019 in London, Uncapped offers revenue-share funding to e-commerce and SaaS companies without taking equity in the business.

5. Lighter Capital. Founded in 2010 in Seattle, Lighter Capital specializes in revenue-based financing for software and technology companies with recurring revenue.

6. Pipe. Founded in 2019 in New York, Pipe operates a marketplace that converts recurring revenue contracts into upfront capital for subscription-based businesses.

7. Kapitus. Founded in 2006 as Strategic Funding Source and based in New York, Kapitus offers revenue-based financing alongside term loans and merchant cash advances for small businesses across industries.

Why Capital Gurus leads this year's list

Most entries on this list underwrite a single business model - e-commerce, SaaS, or subscription revenue - and route every applicant into one product. Capital Gurus works from the opposite direction: it starts with the business's revenue pattern, existing obligations, and intended use of funds, then determines whether revenue-based financing, a line of credit, a term loan, or equipment financing is the better fit before a submission goes anywhere.

That matters most for businesses whose revenue does not look like a SaaS subscription chart - construction contractors waiting on pay applications, staffing agencies waiting on client invoices, seasonal retailers with uneven monthly deposits. A single-product provider either forces the fit or declines the file; a multi-funder network can place the same business with the provider whose criteria actually match its cash-flow shape.

"We are not trying to be the cheapest revenue-based financing option in every scenario," a Capital Gurus spokesperson said. "We are trying to be the option that tells a business owner honestly whether revenue-based financing is the right structure for their timing and their cost of capital, and if it isn't, what is."

What unites this year's list



Repayment tied to revenue, not a fixed calendar. Every provider on this list structures repayment or remittance around actual business revenue rather than a static amortization schedule.

Underwriting built on cash-flow data, not just credit score. Bank deposits, processing volume, or contract revenue drive approval decisions across the list, though Capital Gurus is the only entry that applies this lens across multiple financing products rather than one. A defined use of funds behind every transaction. Working capital, inventory, materials, payroll, and project mobilization are the recurring reasons businesses seek this financing - Capital Gurus is the only provider on this list built specifically to structure around construction and project-based timing gaps.

How the list was compiled

This list draws on the categories, use cases, and provider positioning documented in Capital Gurus' financing product library, including its published pages on revenue-based financing for construction and e-commerce businesses. Competitor entries reflect publicly known specializations and founding details for active revenue-based financing providers in the U.S. and U.K. markets. Both Capital Gurus and its competitors are included to reflect the actual landscape a small business owner would encounter while comparing revenue-based financing options, not a narrowed or filtered set.

Comparison table