Manhattan Child Custody Attorney Richard Roman Shum Outlines What Co-Parenting Means Under New York Law

NEW YORK, NY - September 22, 2026 - Separated and divorced parents in Manhattan are increasingly turning to structured co-parenting plans to support their children through custody transitions. Manhattan child custody attorney Richard Roman Shum of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. ( ) is providing guidance on how New York law approaches custody and what a strong parenting plan should include.

According to Manhattan child custody attorney Richard Roman Shum, New York courts decide custody based on the child's best interests rather than any automatic preference for either parent, under Domestic Relations Law § 240. "Co-parenting centers on the child's stability, not the parents' preferences," explains Shum. "A customized plan keeps the child's needs at the center of every major decision."

Manhattan child custody attorney Richard Roman Shum notes that courts weigh several factors when evaluating a family's arrangement, including each parent's stability, the emotional bond with the child, parental cooperation, and any history of abuse or neglect. Legal custody addresses decision-making authority, while physical custody addresses where the child primarily resides, and either can be shared or awarded to one parent depending on what best serves the family's circumstances.

Attorney Shum adds that a well-drafted parenting plan should address visitation schedules, decision-making authority, financial responsibilities, and how disputes will be resolved. "Flexibility matters because family life changes," he notes. "The strongest plans account for holidays, emergencies, and future adjustments, not just a weekly schedule."

The firm helps Manhattan families draft, modify, and enforce parenting plans, including cases where parents disagree on major decisions such as education, healthcare, or extracurricular activities. Shum explains that New York does not require a single statutory template, giving families flexibility but also requiring careful, complete drafting to avoid future conflict and unnecessary trips back to court.

For families throughout Manhattan and New York City, court-connected mediation programs offer a lower-conflict path to resolving custody disagreements before returning to a judge.

"Mediation can save families time, money, and unnecessary conflict," Shum advises. "It also lets parents shape their own plan instead of leaving every decision to the court."

Shum notes that a comprehensive parenting plan typically covers custody and visitation arrangements, decision-making authority for education and healthcare, child support obligations under the Child Support Standards Act, dispute resolution methods, and communication guidelines between households. He adds that transitions between homes deserve their own attention, since clear pick-up and drop-off logistics can reduce day-to-day friction for both parents and children.

In high-conflict situations, Shum explains, the firm may recommend parallel parenting, where each parent handles day-to-day decisions independently and direct contact between the households stays brief and structured. New York courts also weigh any documented history of domestic violence heavily under the best-interests standard, and in appropriate cases may order supervised visitation or limit a parent's access to protect the child's safety.

For older or more mature children, the court may consider their preferences, though this is never the sole deciding factor, and an Attorney for the Child may be appointed in contested cases to represent the child's position. Shum notes that a custody order can later be modified upon a showing of a substantial change in circumstances, such as a relocation, a shift in a parent's work schedule, or new concerns about a child's safety and well-being.

Parents creating or revising a custody arrangement in Manhattan are encouraged to seek legal guidance early. A clear, child-centered parenting plan can reduce conflict and support long-term stability.

About Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq.:

Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. is a Manhattan-based family law firm focused on custody, divorce, and co-parenting matters. Led by attorney Richard Roman Shum, the firm represents families throughout Manhattan and New York City. For consultations, call (646) 259-3416.

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