Chicago Divorce Attorney Molly E. Caesar Details Common Financial Mistakes In High Net Worth Divorce

CHICAGO, IL - September 22, 2026 - Spouses dividing a high net worth marital estate often make a costly assumption: that accounts with equal gross balances carry equal value. Chicago divorce attorney Molly E. Caesar of Caesar & Bender, LLP ( ) is detailing the financial errors that most often lead to an unequal outcome in a Chicago high net worth divorce.

According to Chicago divorce attorney Molly E. Caesar, the most common mistake is negotiating property division based on gross account balances rather than after-tax value, since a traditional 401(k) and a Roth IRA with identical balances carry very different tax consequences upon withdrawal. "A fifty-fifty split of gross numbers almost never produces an equal split of spendable wealth," Caesar explains. "Retirement accounts, brokerage accounts, and deferred compensation all carry different tax treatment, and that has to be modeled before anyone agrees to a number."

Chicago divorce attorney Molly E. Caesar notes that dissipation of assets is another frequent issue in high-asset cases, and under 750 ILCS 5/503(d), a court can charge marital funds spent for a non-marital purpose after the marriage began breaking down against the spending spouse's share of the estate. Illinois law imposes strict timing limits, barring claims for spending that occurred more than five years before the divorce petition was filed or for specific instances a spouse waited more than three years to raise after learning of them, and a formal written notice identifying the property and timeframe is required to raise the issue.

Attorney Caesar adds that closely held businesses present a particular risk when the controlling spouse has authority over how and when income is reported. "Deferred bonuses, inflated business expenses, and non-working relatives on the payroll are all ways reported income can understate what a business owner actually earns," she notes. "An independent valuation protects the other spouse from relying on numbers prepared solely by the owner-spouse's accountant."

Caesar points out that overlooking capital gains tax basis is another common oversight, since two investments with the same market value can carry very different tax obligations depending on the embedded gain, and treating a low-basis asset as equivalent to a high-basis one at settlement often shifts a disproportionate tax burden onto one spouse. She adds that real estate and other illiquid holdings raise similar concerns, since accepting business equity or property in exchange for cash without adjusting for selling costs, carrying costs, and market timing can leave a spouse asset-rich but cash-poor.

Co-founding partner Michael Ian Bender, a former Domestic Relations Judge for the Circuit Court of Cook County, points out that stock options and restricted stock units are frequently miscalculated because they are priced or classified incorrectly. "Illinois courts typically apply a time-based formula to separate what was earned during the marriage from what's tied to employment after the divorce," Bender says. "Valuing options only at the grant date, instead of accounting for the strike price and time remaining until expiration, tends to understate what they are actually worth."

The firm handles high-asset marital estate divisions throughout Chicago and Cook County, including cases involving closely held businesses, executive compensation, retirement accounts, and investment real estate.

Caesar notes that retirement account division carries its own risk, since private employer plans require a Qualified Domestic Relations Order while Illinois government pensions require a Qualified Illinois Domestic Relations Order, and using the wrong instrument, or withdrawing funds outside that process, can turn a tax-free transfer into a taxable event with penalties. She adds that common QDRO drafting errors, such as omitting a survivor benefit election or using an incorrect valuation date, can permanently change what a spouse ultimately receives even after a settlement is finalized.

Attorney Caesar notes that closely held businesses in particular call for independent forensic review when income or asset disclosures appear incomplete, since accountants can reconstruct true earnings by comparing bank deposits against reported revenue, tracing personal expenses paid through the company, and normalizing owner compensation to market rates.

For spouses navigating a high net worth divorce in Chicago, an accurate property division depends on evaluating assets by their after-tax, spendable value rather than their face value. Working with an attorney who can coordinate tax and valuation analysis early in the process can help avoid costly missteps.

About Caesar & Bender, LLP:

Caesar & Bender, LLP is a Chicago-based law firm focused on high net worth divorce and detailed marital estate division. Led by attorneys Molly E. Caesar and Michael Ian Bender, the firm represents clients throughout Chicago and Cook County. For consultations, call (312) 236-1500.

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