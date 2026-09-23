Katella Patricia C. Membrebe Advances A Scalable Framework For Co-Teaching And Inclusive Secondary Education In U.S. Public Schools

MENAFN - GetNews) Special education practitioner and researcher proposes a systems-based approach designed to strengthen instructional access, educator collaboration, implementation fidelity, and sustainable inclusive education across school districts

Waukegan, Illinois - September 22, 2026 - As U.S. public schools continue working to provide meaningful access to rigorous instruction for students with disabilities, special education teacher, case manager, and researcher Katella Patricia C. Membrebe, A., is advancing a comprehensive approach to inclusive secondary education that moves beyond individual classroom interventions toward scalable, district-level instructional systems.

Membrebe's work focuses on a fundamental challenge facing inclusive education: placing students with disabilities in general education classrooms does not, by itself, guarantee access to appropriately differentiated instruction, meaningful participation, or improved academic outcomes. Her research responds by examining how co-teaching, inclusive curriculum design, individualized support, educator professional development, data-informed decision-making, and organizational infrastructure can be integrated into a coordinated system.

Her recent research, “Designing and Implementing a Scalable Co-Teaching and Inclusive Curriculum Framework to Improve Instructional Access for Secondary Students with Disabilities in U.S. Public Schools,” presents a proposed framework for strengthening inclusive secondary education through intentional planning and implementation. The study describes a model built around co-planning protocols, differentiated lesson-planning resources, curriculum-adaptation procedures, teacher-training materials, implementation guides, evaluation tools, and other supports intended for use across classrooms, schools, and districts.

The framework is particularly significant at the secondary level, where students often move between multiple teachers, courses, departments, and instructional environments throughout the school day. These conditions can make coordination among general educators, special educators, administrators, families, and multidisciplinary professionals especially important.

From Inclusive Placement to Meaningful Instructional Access

Membrebe's research distinguishes between simply placing a student in a general education classroom and ensuring that the student can meaningfully access and participate in instruction.

Her proposed approach treats co-teaching not merely as the presence of two teachers in one classroom, but as an instructional mechanism whose components must be deliberately designed, trained, monitored, and continuously improved. The framework emphasizes shared planning, clear instructional roles, accessible curriculum, evidence-based instruction, individualized accommodations and modifications, progress monitoring, communication supports, and professional learning.

The framework includes seven interconnected components: a co-planning protocol; an inclusive curriculum matrix; co-teaching role architecture; evidence-based instruction; IEP-to-curriculum mapping; communication and accessibility supports; and professional learning and coaching. It also calls for implementation-fidelity measures so schools can distinguish between shortcomings in a framework itself and difficulties resulting from incomplete implementation.

Building a District Infrastructure for Inclusive Education

Membrebe extends the classroom-level framework in her second paper,“Scaling Inclusive Secondary Education: A District Implementation, Fidelity, and Sustainability Framework for Co-Teaching and Curriculum Access in U.S. Public Schools.”

Rather than treating successful co-teaching as an isolated classroom practice, the paper examines what districts would need to build around an inclusive instructional framework so that it can be adopted, implemented, evaluated, replicated, and sustained.

The paper proposes a District Inclusive Instruction Infrastructure, integrating curriculum design, professional learning, scheduling, co-planning, IEP alignment, leadership, evaluation, accessibility, and continuous improvement. Its central premise is that inclusive education becomes more sustainable when the practices supporting it are institutionalized within school and district systems rather than depending entirely on individual teachers.

The model recognizes practical realities that can affect implementation, including staffing, scheduling, professional development, administrative coordination, curriculum accessibility, educator workload, technology, and financial sustainability.

A district implementation cascade illustrated in the paper moves from a district steering team, to certified district trainers, to school implementation coaches, to co-teaching teams, and ultimately to teacher leaders and new trainers. This structure is intended to develop internal capacity rather than making long-term implementation dependent solely on outside support. The model also assigns institutional responsibility for elements such as governance, protected planning time, co-planning, inclusive curriculum, IEP integration, coaching, measurement, and continuous improvement.

Making Implementation Measurable

A distinguishing feature of Membrebe's work is its emphasis on evaluation and implementation fidelity. The district-level framework proposes monitoring not only student outcomes, but also whether schools are implementing the instructional structures as intended. The paper outlines measures related to protected co-planning time, planning completion, role intentionality, instructional configuration, curriculum accessibility, IEP-to-instruction alignment, formative-data use, training participation, coaching, trainer fidelity, student and family voice, and sustainability.

This distinction matters because an inclusive initiative cannot be meaningfully evaluated without knowing whether its central components were consistently implemented. Membrebe's model therefore separates implementation indicators from intermediate instructional outcomes and longer-term student outcomes.

The framework also emphasizes equity analysis, recognizing that district-wide averages can conceal differences among student groups and school environments. Rather than assuming that a strategy works identically everywhere, the proposed evaluation process encourages schools to examine implementation and outcomes within their local contexts.

A Practitioner-Researcher Foundation

Membrebe's research agenda builds on a professional and academic background centered on special education, collaboration, communication, and inclusive instructional practice.

She earned a Bachelor of Education major in Special Education from the University of Santo Tomas and a Master of Arts in Education major in Special Education from Cebu Technological University. Her professional competencies include special education case management, IEP development and compliance, differentiated instruction, co-teaching and inclusive practices, classroom and behavior management, progress monitoring and data analysis, parent and family communication, and multidisciplinary collaboration.

Her master's thesis,“Collaboration Between General and Special Education Teachers: Its Influence on Academic Success,” examined the relationship between educator collaboration and student academic outcomes, including the role of co-teaching and communication in inclusive classrooms. Her undergraduate research,“Let's Talk: Using Puppets to Encourage Interaction in Individuals with Limited Communication,” explored alternative instructional strategies to encourage communication and social interaction among individuals with limited communication abilities.

Together, these studies establish a progression in Membrebe's work: from examining individual communication and access, to studying collaboration between general and special educators, to developing classroom-level inclusive instructional systems, and ultimately to considering how those systems could be institutionalized across schools and districts.

Professional Development as Infrastructure, Not an Event

Membrebe's framework also challenges the idea that sustainable co-teaching can be established through a single workshop or professional development session.

Instead, the district model proposes continuous professional learning involving training, modeling, practice, observation, feedback, coaching, reflection, and implementation monitoring. It also presents a train-the-trainer structure intended to develop local expertise and allow districts to strengthen their own capacity over time.

That emphasis is consistent with Membrebe's own continuing professional development. Since 2022, she has completed more than 130 hours of professional learning at Waukegan High School in areas including special education, inclusive instruction, IEP development and compliance, data-driven instruction, collaborative and co-teaching strategies, behavior management, standards-based assessment alignment, educational technology, and instructional practice.

From Pilot Implementation to Sustainable Scale

Importantly, Membrebe's papers present these frameworks as proposals to be implemented, evaluated, refined, and replicated rather than as already proven universal solutions.

Her district-level paper lays out a staged, five-year pathway that moves from design and governance development to controlled piloting, cross-school replication, cross-context testing, and eventual sustainability. It emphasizes evidence gates so that expansion depends on implementation data rather than assumptions of effectiveness.

The framework further recognizes that districts differ substantially in size, staffing, student populations, resources, geography, and organizational capacity. Consequently, the proposed model combines standardized core components with an adaptable local application. The goal is not to make every classroom identical, but to preserve essential instructional functions while allowing districts to respond to their environments.

This balance between consistency and adaptability is central to the scalability envisioned in Membrebe's research.

Strengthening the Future of Inclusive Secondary Education

Taken together, Membrebe's work reframes inclusive education as both an instructional and organizational challenge. Meaningful inclusion requires more than assigning students with disabilities to general education classrooms. It requires intentional curriculum accessibility, collaborative planning, clearly defined educator responsibilities, individualized support, professional learning, data collection, administrative leadership, family participation, evaluation, and sustainable infrastructure.

Her work ultimately seeks to move the conversation from individual expertise toward transferable infrastructure systems through which effective practices can be documented, taught, supported, measured, refined, and potentially reproduced across different educational settings. The district paper identifies this transition as central to transforming isolated professional expertise into a sustainable model of inclusive instructional capacity.

For Membrebe, this research trajectory is closely connected to years of direct work with students with disabilities, educators, families, and multidisciplinary teams. Her professional background combines classroom instruction with IEP management, curriculum adaptation, assistive technology, behavioral support, progress monitoring, and collaborative practice. She also holds an Illinois Professional Educator License, with endorsements reflected in her CV for Learning Behavior Specialist I and Elementary Education.

As schools continue developing inclusive educational systems, Membrebe's research contributes a structured model for examining a critical question: not simply whether students with disabilities are physically present in general education classrooms, but whether schools have built the instructional capacity necessary for those students to meaningfully access, participate in, and benefit from rigorous learning.

Her proposed frameworks provide a foundation for future pilot implementation, evaluation, replication, and refinement and for continued collaboration among special educators, general educators, school leaders, researchers, families, and educational institutions seeking sustainable approaches to inclusive secondary education.