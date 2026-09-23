Ithara Highlights Five Alternatives To Traditional Gift Shopping In The UAE

MENAFN - GetNews)Ithara is highlighting five alternatives to traditional gift shopping in the UAE, offering consumers different ways to select meaningful gifts without relying solely on conventional mall shopping. So, if you looking for gift ideas in UAE, then Ithara is the right destination for you.

The company points to experience gifts, charitable donations, subscriptions, digital gift cards, and handmade products from local artisans as options for shoppers looking for greater flexibility and personalization.

Experience Gifts Give Recipients a Choice

Experience gifts provide an alternative to purchasing another physical item, allowing recipients to select an activity that matches their interests. Options can include spa treatments, dining, adventure activities, workshops and staycations.

Ithara offers experience gift cards in UAE that allow recipients to choose from available experiences, with a 12-month redemption period.

The company says experience gifting can be used for occasions including birthdays, anniversaries, thank-you gifts and corporate gifting.

Charitable Gifts Support Meaningful Causes

Making a donation in someone's name provides another alternative for recipients who may prefer meaningful contributions over physical presents.

Consumers can consider registered charities or causes that are personally important to the recipient. Some charitable programmes may also provide certificates or cards that can be presented as part of the gift.

Subscription Gifts Create Ongoing Experiences

Subscription gifts can extend beyond a single occasion by providing recurring deliveries or services. Coffee and tea clubs, book boxes, plant deliveries and streaming services can be selected according to the recipient's interests.

Ithara recommends checking subscription terms, including automatic renewal conditions, before making a purchase.

Digital Gift Cards Offer Convenience

Digital gift cards provide a practical option for shoppers who are short on time or uncertain about a recipient's preferences. They can be delivered electronically without the need for physical shopping or wrapping.

Adding a personal message can make a digital gift card more personal while allowing the recipient to select something they genuinely want.

Handmade Gifts Highlight Local Craftsmanship

Local markets, community craft fairs and independent makers provide another option for shoppers seeking distinctive gifts.

Products such as ceramics, artwork, candles and locally produced food can offer a personal alternative to mass-market gifts while supporting small businesses and artisans in the UAE.

Combining Different Gift Options

Ithara notes that shoppers can combine different gifting approaches to create a more personalized presentation.

Examples include pairing an experience voucher with a handmade item, combining a subscription with a charitable donation, or placing a digital gift card inside a handwritten card.

Choosing a Gift Based on the Recipient

Ithara recommends considering the recipient's interests and lifestyle when selecting an alternative gift. Experience gifts may suit people who enjoy activities and outings, while subscriptions can work for people with established hobbies. Digital gift cards can provide flexibility, and handmade products can appeal to recipients who appreciate craftsmanship.

By starting with the recipient rather than the shopping location, consumers can explore gift options that provide experiences, choice or ongoing value beyond the traditional physical present.

About Ithara

Ithara provides experience-based gifting options in the UAE, including gift cards designed to give recipients flexibility in selecting experiences suited to their interests and occasions.