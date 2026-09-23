“I NALLEGROTTI”: The Global Digital Project By Salvo De Vita Dedicated To Children With Autism

MENAFN - GetNews) A free editorial and cinematic initiative, blending comic strips and mini video series, ready to reach over 155 healthcare facilities and thousands of families across Italy.

BOLOGNA, ITALY - September 23, 2026 - The global digital project "I Nallegrotti" is born from the heart and social commitment of international photojournalist and producer Dr. Salvo De Vita.

The initiative has a clear and profound goal: to reach out to children with disabilities, particularly those suffering from autism spectrum disorders in all forms and levels of difficulty, offering them a moment of joy, connection, and well-deserved carefree happiness.

"I Nallegrotti" combines the magic of digital comics with that of cinema. The project is indeed developed as a mini cinematic series in three episodes, with its official debut scheduled for 27, 28, and 29 September at 18:00 on world-class video platforms: Vimeo, Cinemabreve, YouTube, Dailymotion, Streamtape cinema, (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Threads, directed to Producer Salvo De Vita with Meta Business certification in the global network).

The project aims to involve the entire global network through a comprehensive and entirely free distribution:

. Digital Ebook: Anyone in the world can request a free copy by sending an email to... with "I NALLEGROTTI" as the subject.

. Involved Facilities: The ebook will be sent to approximately 155 specialized facilities, which will forward it directly to their young patients.

. Print Copies: Approximately 10,000 free print copies of the comic will be distributed across various regions of Italy.

The graphic design and communication support have been entrusted to the excellence of Urban Dream Agency led by Elisa Mietto, a leader in advertising graphic services, music publishing, and press office.

Special thanks go to Dr. Anna Maria Gasbarro, executive producer during the delicate phase of development and debut, as well as a key figure within the miniseries as the Project's Set Designer.

The entire initiative is supported and sponsored by ART-MC, which has embraced the cause by covering an integral part of the production costs.

About Dr. Salvo De Vita

Dr. Salvo De Vita is the head of the MP Press Office & Productions agency, which operates via a global franchise network providing digital information services. He is known for receiving the FCEWV award in the Emilia-Romagna region as Best Debut Producer and for winning the European Critics' Award for the miniseries *Tu Sombra*, directed and produced by him.

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Article by: Dr. Salvo De Vita

Protection: Press Office and MP Productions