Schmitt Waterproofing Helps North Metro Atlanta Homeowners Address Drainage Issues Before Fall

MENAFN - GetNews)"Schmitt Waterproofing"Schmitt Waterproofing urges North Metro Atlanta homeowners to keep gutters, downspouts, and surface drains clear throughout fall. Leaves and debris can block drainage, causing pooling, erosion, and foundation or crawl space moisture. The company recommends regular inspections and explains when recurring water problems may require grading, catch basins, drainage piping, or other solutions to safely redirect runoff and protect homes before damage becomes more extensive.

Cumming, GA - September 23, 2026 - As leaves begin falling across North Metro Atlanta, Schmitt Waterproofing is reminding homeowners that gutters, downspouts, and outdoor drainage inlets must remain clear throughout the season-not simply be cleaned once at the beginning of fall.

Leaves, pine straw, mulch, and other debris can quickly cover surface drain grates or collect inside gutters and downspouts. When these drainage pathways become obstructed, rainwater may overflow, collect near the foundation, erode landscaped areas, or move toward basements and crawl spaces.

“A drainage problem often starts with something homeowners can see-water pooling near the house, overflowing from a drain, or soil washing away,” said Josh Schmitt, owner of Schmitt Waterproofing.“Keeping drainage components clear throughout the fall and addressing recurring warning signs early can help prevent more extensive damage.”

Drainage and Waterproofing Solutions for Fall Water Problems

Schmitt Waterproofing recommends that homeowners regularly inspect the visible parts of their drainage systems during the fall, especially after windy days, heavy leaf fall, and significant rain. Homeowners should:



Keep gutters clear so rainwater can flow freely to the downspouts.

Check downspout openings and extensions for leaves and other obstructions.

Make sure downspouts discharge away from the foundation.

Remove leaves, pine straw, mulch, and yard debris from surface drain grates.

Check catch basins located beneath or near mature trees more frequently.

Watch the property during rainfall to confirm that water is entering drains and moving away from the home. Inspect drainage areas again after storms, since an inlet that was clear beforehand can become covered during heavy runoff.

Surface drain inlets should remain visible and unobstructed. Even a properly designed drainage system cannot collect water effectively when leaves or landscaping debris cover its intake points.

When Is Cleaning Enough?

A clogged inlet or downspout does not always indicate that the entire drainage system needs to be replaced. If removing debris restores normal flow and water no longer collects, routine maintenance may be all that is needed.

However, homeowners should look beyond maintenance when the same problems return after drains, gutters, and downspouts have been cleared. Warning signs of a larger drainage issue may include:



Standing water that remains well after rainfall.

Water collecting near the foundation.

Soil erosion or mulch repeatedly washing out.

Surface drains that overflow even when their grates are clear.

Water bypassing existing drain inlets.

Downspouts discharging into areas that cannot safely handle the runoff. Moisture or water entering a basement or crawl space.

These conditions may indicate improper grading, insufficient drainage capacity, poor inlet placement, an inadequate discharge route, or the need for a more comprehensive drainage solution.

Proper Drainage Begins with Understanding How Water Moves

Schmitt Waterproofing designs yard drainage systems in Cumming and throughout North Metro Atlanta based on the way water actually moves across each property.

Depending on the site, a solution may include catch basins, solid drainage pipe, downspout connections, dry creek beds, grading, or a combination of these components. Drain inlets must be positioned where water naturally collects, and the system must provide an appropriate route to carry that water to a safe discharge point.

A recent Schmitt Waterproofing project documented with before-and-after photographs demonstrates how proper grading, correctly placed drain inlets, and an adequate discharge system can redirect runoff that previously collected and caused erosion across the property.

While exterior drainage improvements can help manage surface runoff, recurring water inside a home may require a separate evaluation. Schmitt Waterproofing also provides basement leak repair in Cumming and surrounding communities, including polyurethane foundation crack injections and interior drainage and sump pump systems.

Homeowners researching basement waterproofing in Cumming should understand that interior groundwater problems and exterior surface-water problems are not always corrected by the same method. The appropriate solution depends on where the water originates and how it is entering or affecting the property.

The company encourages homeowners to use the fall season as an opportunity to observe their property during rainfall, keep visible drainage components clear, and take note of any problems that continue after routine cleaning.

About Schmitt Waterproofing

Founded in 2017, Schmitt Waterproofing is a locally owned and operated company based in Cumming, Georgia. The company serves homeowners throughout Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, and Hall counties.

Owner Josh Schmitt has worked in construction since 2010, first as a general contractor and later as a superintendent. Schmitt Waterproofing provides yard drainage, basement waterproofing, foundation crack injection, crawl space drainage and encapsulation, and related water-management solutions.

The company is built around integrity, transparency, and quality workmanship, with the owner involved in every estimate and installation.