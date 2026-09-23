The Marquis Global Escapes Expands Experience Offerings With Guided Tours And Skip-The-Line Access Across Global Destinations

MENAFN - GetNews)""Travel is about more than just getting there. We want every user who visits our platform to discover experiences that turn an ordinary trip into something they will remember for a lifetime." - Spokesperson, Comtree L&M LLC"The Marquis Global Escapes has broadened its guided tour and skip-the-line ticket inventory, enabling travelers to access curated experiences at popular attractions worldwide. The expansion reinforces the platform's position as a comprehensive resource for travelers seeking both affordability and convenience when planning international trips.

Buffalo, New York, USA - September 23, 2026 - Comtree L&M LLC today highlighted the growing range of guided tours and skip-the-line ticket options now available through its The Marquis Global Escapes platform, underscoring the company's commitment to helping travelers do more than simply book flights and hotels. The expanded inventory covers popular destinations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Oceania, offering everything from walking tours of historic neighborhoods to priority entry at world-renowned museums.

The expansion comes in response to increasing demand from travelers who want to plan immersive experiences alongside their core travel logistics. Rather than treating activities and attractions as an afterthought, The Marquis Global Escapes integrates these options directly into its comparison engine, allowing users to build a complete itinerary from a single platform.

Skip-the-line tickets have become particularly popular among travelers who want to maximize their time at busy destinations. Long queues at iconic landmarks and cultural institutions can consume hours of a vacation day, and securing priority access in advance eliminates that uncertainty. The Marquis Global Escapes aggregates these ticket options from multiple providers, giving travelers the ability to compare pricing and availability before committing.

Guided tours listed on the platform span a wide spectrum of interests. Food and culinary tours introduce travelers to local cuisine through market visits, cooking demonstrations, and tastings. Historical and architectural tours provide expert-led walks through neighborhoods and sites that shaped the culture of a destination. Adventure-oriented tours offer outdoor activities ranging from hiking and kayaking to snorkeling and cycling excursions. Each listing includes descriptions, duration details, and pricing from the respective partner, so travelers can make informed decisions.

The platform's approach to experiences complements its other comparison categories, which include flights, hotels, car rentals, bike rentals, airport transfers, and eSims. By bringing all of these elements together, The Marquis Global Escapes reduces the number of websites a traveler needs to visit during the planning process. A family organizing a two-week European itinerary, for example, can compare flight prices, reserve hotel rooms, arrange ground transportation, and book guided tours across multiple cities without leaving the platform.

Comtree L&M LLC has emphasized that its partner vetting process plays an important role in the quality of results users encounter. The company works with established travel and experience providers to ensure that the listings displayed on The Marquis Global Escapes represent legitimate, reputable offerings. This curation gives travelers added confidence when booking through unfamiliar providers in foreign destinations.

The company also noted that bike rentals have seen a notable uptick in interest through the platform, particularly among travelers planning visits to cities with well-developed cycling infrastructure. Combining a bike rental with a self-guided tour or using it as daily transportation alongside a hotel booking illustrates the kind of flexible trip planning that the platform enables.

Looking ahead, Comtree L&M LLC plans to continue expanding the variety and geographic reach of experiences available on the platform. The company is also exploring features that would allow users to bundle multiple bookings, potentially unlocking additional savings when flights, accommodations, and experiences are planned together.

Travelers interested in exploring the full range of options can visit the platform directly and follow the company's social media channels for destination highlights and new partner announcements.

About Us

Comtree L&M LLC operates The Marquis Global Escapes, a travel comparison platform that helps users discover competitive pricing on flights, hotels, car rentals, airport transfers, bike rentals, guided tours, skip-the-line tickets, and eSims from trusted global partners. The platform is designed to consolidate trip planning into a single, user-friendly experience for travelers of all types.

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